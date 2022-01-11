Used car sales grow 18% in 2021, and Gol, Uno and Palio are Brazilians’ favorites | Used cars

The Fiat Uno and Palio and the Chevrolet Celta are among the best-selling cars in Brazil . This seems like old news, but the information is fresh, from the beginning of 2022. The models mentioned above are among the most commercialized used and semi-new vehicles in the country during the past year .

Besides them, there are other famous names in the ranking sent at the request of autosport by Fenauto, the shopkeepers association. By the way, the used car market is much bigger than the new one.

In 2021, 11.2 million units were sold, almost six times more than the commercialization of zero km. Returning to used vehicles, the growth compared to 2020 was 18.1%.

When motorcycles are included, in addition to trucks and buses, sales exceed 15 million. In this cut, transactions of all age groups of vehicles grew. However, the public has been looking for older models.

So, the sale of so-called Mature Used (between nine and 12 years of use) and old people (13 or more years of manufacture) grew more than the other tracks.

AND old acquaintances of the public have shone. The Fenauto survey includes models of all age groups. Of the ten best sellers, six are no longer on the line, but they show that they are still the favorites of those looking for a used car.

10 best-selling used cars of 2021 Model Units Volkswagen Goal 854,905 Fiat Uno 496,355 Fiat Palio 488,510 Fiat Strada 324,975 Ford Fiesta 321,022 Celtic Chevrolet 306,039 Ford Ka 289,118 Chevrolet Onix 280,021 Hyundai HB20 274,315 Volkswagen Fox 268,929

The disparity between the new and used markets is even more evident when comparing the sales figures for the two categories. The little more than 850,000 new and used Gol sold in 2021 are more than the sum of the ten new cars licensed last year.

It is necessary to consider that Gol was launched more than 40 years ago and, therefore, the number of vehicles available for transaction is also absurdly greater. However, models that arrived less time ago also show the size of the used market.

Onix and HB20 have not yet completed ten years of life, but they already appear in the ranking of best-selling used cars in 2021, each with around 280,000 copies sold.