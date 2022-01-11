‘Very aggressive’, says Bolsonaro when complaining about letter from the president of Anvisa

President Jair Bolsonaro said he was surprised by the “aggressive letter” from the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency, Antônio Barra Torres, about an alleged corrupt practice related to the vaccination of children from the age of five. According to the head of the Planalto, there was no “reason” for the Rear Admiral to publicize that demonstration.

Bolsonaro referred to the text in which he was asked by Barra Torres to recant after questioning “Anvisa’s interest” behind the approval of the immunization of children against Covid-19.

“I was surprised by his letter. Aggressive letter, there was no reason for that,” Bolsonaro told the broadcaster. Young Pan News, this Monday 10th. “I said what is behind what Anvisa has been doing. No one accused anyone of corruption. There is nothing to be done about it for the time being.”

Next, Bolsonaro recalled that he was responsible for appointing Barra Torres to the presidency of Anvisa and said that both had talked about vaccinating children.

“I didn’t have to act that way. The conversation I had with him before was about vaccinating children. This is the subject I discussed with him,” he said. “Anvisa does not suffer interference, it is an independent body, but I believe that the work could be different.”

The former captain declared that “no body is free from corruption” and again questioned Anvisa for what he called “vaccination rage”.

“I repeat: what is behind it, what are the ulterior motives, what are Anvisa’s other intentions? There was no accusation from me, the word ‘corruption’ never came out. And he decided to make a very aggressive note”, he added.