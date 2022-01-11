VIDEO: Famous hairdresser uses spit on ‘dry hair’ and irritates client

Spit from the ‘hair stylist’ happened during a demonstration at a seminar and generated laughter from the audience, but the client felt humiliated

A hair stylist, as hairdressers who become celebrities are known, became involved in a great deal of controversy. During an event to promote his work, Jawed Habib spat in the hair of a volunteer, while preparing the treatment. The girl, a fan of the hair stylist, protested saying she was humiliated.

The action took place in Muzaffarnagar, India, where Jawed is very famous. The space was packed with professionals and fans. Watch below:

At one point, Jawed mentioned that the girl’s hair was dry. Apparently, the hairdresser wanted to give a demonstration of how to solve the issue, if there is a shortage of water.

“My hair is dirty because I didn’t use shampoo. So pay attention, when there is no water…”. Jawed interrupted his speech, leaned over the girl and spat on the girl’s head, receiving applause from the audience, who laughed at the attitude.

“I even get my hair cut by a roadside stylist, but never with Jawed Habib,” the girl told the website “Indian.com. Identified only as Baraut, she went on to lead a boycott of the famous on social media.