Video: influencer is assaulted by her ex in front of her son | Brazil



Digital influencer Milena Peixoto was assaulted by her ex

Published 01/10/2022 16:09 | Updated 01/10/2022 16:20

Recife – Digital influencer Milena Peixoto denounced, last Sunday night (9), ex-boyfriend Wenderson Albuquerque for assaulting her in the middle of the street and in front of her ten-month-old son and grandparents. The young woman, who has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram, shared security camera footage that shows the moment.

According to Milena, she ended the relationship after she discovered a betrayal. Wenderson then went from Bodocó to Granito, both cities in Pernambuco, after the former. “He beat me in front of my grandparents and my son. My son and my grandparents were desperate and he wouldn’t stop. My grandparents are elderly, with health problems and my son is a ten-month-old baby. and then this betrayal happened. I decided to speak some truths here to my lover”, he said.

Also according to Milena, she registered a police report against Wenderson after the forensic examination. “He thought it was bad and left Bodocó, another city. He had half an hour to think about what he was going to do. He invaded my house. He went straight to my room, closed the door and said, ‘if you don’t delete what you posted, I’m going to give it to you.” I didn’t even have time to respond and he started grabbing my hair”, he reported.

See the video: