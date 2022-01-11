VIDEO: Monster sea dragon is found by chance in England

Sea dragon is the common name of this ichthyosaur, which was the largest reptile predator in prehistoric times.

What started out as routine maintenance at a nature reserve ended up as a giant Jurassic megadiscovery. Officials from Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust discovered the skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator. This is what is known colloquially as a sea dragon – the largest and most complete ever discovered in the UK.

The ichthyosaur fossil measures over 10 meters in length and has a skull measuring 1.8 meters, weighing about a ton. It lived about 180 million years ago, during the Jurassic period, when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

“It’s the most complete and largest of any dinosaur skeleton ever found here, so it’s a mega-find for many reasons,” paleontologist Dean Lomax, who led the excavation, told NBCNews.

“During that period, he would be right at the top of the food chain. It is a definite predator, perhaps one of the largest sea animals in the entire world. ”

Two other, incomplete, smaller ichthyosaurs were found at the site in the 1970s, according to Anglian Water, which cooperates with the reservoir. Lomax added that fossils of larger ichthyosaurs have been found outside the UK, including Canada, although remains of this size are rare.

Ichthyosaurs, extinct marine reptiles that look like dolphins or sharks, were first discovered nearly 200 years ago off the Jurassic coast of southern England. They went extinct 90 million years ago.

Lomax hopes this complete fossil will help paleontologists fill in some knowledge gaps. For this, present use other fragments of incomplete ichthyosaur fossils that were discovered in Great Britain.

The remains are now in the laboratory of paleontological conservator Nigel Larkin, where they will be cleaned, preserved and prepared, according to Lomax. The ichthyosaur will be ready to be displayed in the next 18 to 24 months.