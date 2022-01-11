Vinícius Bazan, Empiricus analyst, gives tips on cryptocurrencies

Empiricus cryptocurrency analyst Vinícius Bazan started his career developing technology for virtual currencies. Then, he participated in cryptocurrency projects and, recently, he started to work in the most financial part of this market. In 2018, he wrote the first book in Portuguese on the subject in partnership with André Franco, also an analyst at Empiricus, a digital investment platform.

Graduated in Mechatronics Engineering, he is a CNPI analyst with more than five years of experience in education, especially finance. He was also a co-founder of Investeaê, a financial education startup, and worked at CAOS Focado, which helps startups that use technology and science.

Bazan talks about his experience in the world of cryptocurrencies in the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, programrama focused on the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte. It also gives tips on the cryptocurrency market, what percentage is safe to invest in digital currencies, which ones are worth the investor’s attention and innovations and trends for 2022.

