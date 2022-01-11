Vinicius Redd reveals how he recorded an intimate scene with Larissa Manoela

This Monday, January 10th, the actor Vinicius Reed, who plays Diego in the film Lulli, from Netflix, revealed how was the backstage of the sex scene he recorded with Larissa Manoela. The actress was the protagonist of the film, and this was the first sensual scene of her career.

“Larissa and I got to know each other better on this project. She is a darling. She was a great partner, not only in this more delicate scene”, revealed Vinicius Redd, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

In the film, written by Thalita Rebouças, Vinicius and Larissa give life to two medical students. However, the relationship is greatly affected by a difficulty Lulli, the protagonist played by the redhead.

“We talked before and I saw that she (Larissa Manoela) was feeling super comfortable. The team conducted brilliantly. After that job, we became friends.” finished Vinicius.

Larissa Manoela vibrates after Lulli’s worldwide success on Netflix

Lulli is the new film by Larissa Manoela for the streaming platform Netflix. The feature entered the top 10 of 29 countries, including France, Germany, Argentina, Portugal and even Brazil.

Larissa reveals that one of the film’s goals was to conquer other markets. “The film was designed with a global theme, which is precisely why I think it is being so well received. Thank you and I hope people keep watching.” “For me, it is an immense joy to know that so many people are welcoming Lulli’s story into their homes”, finishes the redhead.

The film has already aroused the curiosity of many precisely because it is the first sex scene of the actress, who has always been identified as a star of the children’s audience. Finally, the transition to a more “spicy” caused a lot of repercussion and visibility for the film.

