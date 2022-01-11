Waiting for the “man of the dribble”, São Paulo delivers good reinforcements to Ceni

São Paulo performed again this past Monday. The signings made by the club so far had a clear objective: to give Rogério Ceni a greater variety of tactical options for the assembly of this season’s game, with a profile of more verticality and less possession in relation to the 2021 team.

On defense, the lineup is closed. The pair Arboleda/Miranda is untouchable and Rafinha comes to start, most likely with Reinaldo on the left. Léo, Diego Costa, Igor Vinícius and Wellington will be the substitutes, with the club still looking for another “opportunity” defender for the squad, which should be Lucas Ribeiro, from Hoffenheim.

In the defensive half and out of the ball, Patrick should play alongside Luan. Despite getting little to the attack, the ex-Colorado has a great pass and will give security in front of the defenders. Gabriel Neves remains as an option for both, being able to take the title in case of sale of Luan, injuries or natural merit. The club is still looking for another midfielder for the season, which should be the return of Tchê Tchê, because the midfielder will hardly have another destination after the loan with Galo.

On the right side, it seems clear to me that Rafinha and Nikão were hired to give the dynamism that did not exist in the sector in 2021. The ex-Athletico PR is the southpaw that closes in the middle, with great possibilities of finishing, opening the corridor to the side . Veteran Rafinha still manages to arrive with quality at the back and has a good cross. The duo proposes an unprecedented repertoire compared to last year and it is the best news so far.

On the left side, midfielder Gabriel Sara will be able to fill the sector, supported by Patrick. Highlight last year and hope of sale in this next window, the boy has the ability both to cut to the middle (machete) as well as to open the field and seek a cross in the area. He doesn’t have a short dribble but is extremely disciplined and produces well in the open field.

The attack would have Luciano with Calleri, in a false 4-4-2. That’s because Luciano is different from the Argentine and does well playing behind the man in front, opening spaces from the midfield and finishing inside the penalty area. The arrival of reinforcements in a way benefits Luciano’s game, with a change of position and advancement of the lines.

In my formation, Rigoni is not a starter for one reason: the way he ended last season. From a fulminating start, the Argentine fell in production and contributed very little at the end of the year. I believe this is due to the fact that Rigoni came without pre-season, stretching the end of the Spanish season with the already troubled Brazilian season. Turned the wire.

Despite ending the season on a low, you can’t despise Rigoni. The attacking midfielder is responsible for many assists and very important goals for the club in 2021 and I’m sure we will have a good fight for the title. As he is ambidextrous, the Argentine is able to fight for a spot with Sara on the left, Luciano in the middle and even Nikão on the right. Not to mention that Ceni will also be able to climb a São Paulo without a fixed striker in many opportunities.

Rigoni, Luciano, Calleri, Nikão and Gabriel Sara. Right now there are five starters for four spots for mid/attack in my so far false 4-4-2. I emphasize that a player with speed and dribbling characteristics is still missing, but with what we have so far, we can already think of several lineups and game situations involving the new hires, including Alisson, who, due to the vast 2021 heat map, is capable of enter the matches and maintain a good intensity of play.

In the technical aspect, I classify the work of the football board as ‘very good’ so far. He hired experienced athletes with an interesting tactical understanding to fill in the various gaps that plastered the attack last year. With proper planning and a lot of training, I believe we will be able to raise our performance and dream of the Bicampeonato Paulista or one of the cups to be played, in addition to not repeating the disastrous campaign in the last Brazilian.

Still waiting for the “dribble man”, whoever he is.

To access other news from the Blog São Paulo Semper click here.

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

Follow me on Kwai

Follow me on twitter

follow me on facebook

Follow me on Instagram

Post open for comments.