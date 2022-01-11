Want to lose weight? Make lunchboxes! Here’s how to assemble and store them – 01/11/2022

If your New Year’s resolution is to reduce weight, lunchboxes can save your project! “Marmitar” has already become a trend and is a great option for those who want to eat healthier, nutritious foods and still save a little money at the end of the month. Preparing food at home, in addition to being much cheaper, still makes you know what’s inside your food. Another positive point is that it is much easier to adjust the portions proposed by your nutritionist and thus reap better results.

Before going to the supermarket, make a shopping list taking into account the foods you already have in your cupboard and fridge, so you don’t run the risk of them expire and you don’t buy too much food.

The ideal is to prepare your meals for four days, so you don’t have to freeze your lunchboxes. So take a little time on your Sunday and Thursday to prepare them.

When assembling, you need to think of basically three items: carbohydrate, protein and nutrients (vegetables and vegetables).

Image: iStock

carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are often the easiest to prepare. This group includes rice, beans, pasta, potatoes, manioc, yams or manioc. You can make a volume that gives enough for the four lunchboxes and then in the next batch you change the carbohydrate source, so you don’t get sick of the food throughout the month and there’s less work in the preparation time.

Image: iStock

proteins

About protein, the ideal is to focus on leaner cuts such as chicken breast, pork loin, fish and duckling, for example. You can make the protein in the pressure cooker with tomato, onion, carrot — these preparations leave that broth that makes all the difference when you heat up the lunch box.

Avoid grilling, which tends to dry out too much when heated in the microwave. Stews are always better options. If you still prefer it grilled, a tip is to make a sauce to put on top, such as tomato sauce, yogurt or pesto.

Image: demaerre/Istock

vegetables and greens

The nutrients are vegetables and greens. If you like raw salad, the suggestion is to assemble a separate lunch box with the salad. Canning jars are excellent for storing salad. You put the oil and vinegar at the bottom of the pot, then the toughest vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, beets, and on top of the more delicate vegetables like tomato, zucchini and eggplant, finally come the leaves. When eating, just shake the pot, so the seasoning gets on all the vegetables and you can eat straight from the pot or transfer to a plate.

Now, if you like your vegetables cooked, you can steam them and then season them with herbs. For those who like practicality or don’t like to consume vegetables, a good option is to cook vegetables together with carbohydrate or protein. In rice, you can add grated carrots or chopped broccoli; on beans, put beets or pumpkin; in meat, tomato, onion, leek, zucchini, eggplant, green beans etc. The cool thing about cooking vegetables together is that in addition to being more practical, they still get the seasoning from your food and get much tastier.

how to store

To store the lunch box, the ideal is always to use a glass pot. Many people prefer to store in plastic pots, because they are lighter and take up less space, in this case, it is recommended to wait for the food to cool down before putting it in the pot and never heat the food in the pot: transfer it to a glass plate or porcelain and then heat in the microwave.

If you prefer to freeze, the lunch box can be frozen for up to 60 days, but some foods can change the texture when defrosting, so I always prefer to make four lunch boxes and leave it in the fridge for a maximum of four days.