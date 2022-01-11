War on Bitcoin Mining, Kosovo Police Seize Hundreds of Machines

Following the ban on mining activity in their country due to the energy crisis, Kosovo authorities are confiscating equipment such as graphics cards for mining Ethereum (ETH) and ASICs, used to mine Bitcoin (BTC).

The attempt to ban began last Tuesday (4) and the seizures began a few days later. The first of them was reported this Thursday (6), followed by two others on Saturday (8).

Kosovo is not the first country facing mining-related problems. China itself used the excuse of energy expenditure to expel miners from their land, some of them probably continued to face the same problem in other regions like Kazakhstan.

Mining equipment seized

The first seizure took place on Friday (6th) at a residence in the town of Mitrovica Sul in Kosovo. In total, 67 graphics cards (GPUs) were seized, allegedly used for mining cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH).

The other two seizures took place on Saturday (8), the first one, in Pristina, also contained only video cards. Police said they confiscated 39 GPUs, 35 of which were operational at the time of the raid.

The second seizure on Saturday focused on more industrial production. In total, 272 Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs were seized from a warehouse in Mitrovica. All were Bitmain branded, with different series of Antminer S9 models.

Activity worries countries

As many countries are not prepared for increased energy demand, this puts them at risk of shortages, which can lead to blackouts.

As an example, we have Kazakhstan, one of the countries that received the most miners after China was banned. Due to the large number of entrepreneurs, the country faced an energy crisis in October.

The same is true in other places where energy is cheap. Iceland had to bar the entry of new Bitcoin miners in December last year so as not to face bigger problems later.

With that, countries that are more prepared can be at the forefront of this dispute. In addition to taxes, the activity also generates employment in the regions, as well as making the economy spin.