what happens in case of dismissal?

The payroll loan is a category of personal credit in which the installments are paid and are automatically deducted from the contribution of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) or paycheck. This credit is intended for CLT employees of private companies, pensioners, retirees, military personnel and public servants.

One of the main advantages of this financial service is that, as the loan is paid directly from the payroll or from the INSS benefit, there is a low risk of default on the part of the contracting parties. In addition, the interest on the payroll loan is pre-established in the customer’s contract and is among the lowest in the market.

But, in case of dismissal, what to do in relation to the contracted loan? Check below how to proceed with the discharge of credit in case of dismissal.

Payroll loan: what to do in case of dismissal?

If you are fired or ask to leave your company, the first step is to check the criteria that are in the contract signed by the customer and the payroll loan bank.

Subject to the terms of his agreement, the subject may negotiate loan installments or request portability, which is the exchange of financial institution.

The financial institution responsible for granting the credit, upon the request for renegotiation, will verify your data so that the debt is paid in another way, such as, for example, by bank slip or by means of a discount.

Regarding portability, another bank can take over your contract. The condition is that the debt responds to the association agreements with the client and the company. In this way, the credit will be verified again to be paid according to the customer’s financial conditions.

It is worth remembering that, in these situations, the company that dismissed the worker does not have the autonomy to offer financial support to the employee, with the bank being the only institution responsible for analyzing the contract.

