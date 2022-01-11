What happens to the Switch OLED screen after 1800 hours with the same image? • Eurogamer.pt

When the Nintendo Switch OLED was announced, one of the first concerns was the possibility of burn-in, a problem associated with this type of screen where static pixels can get burned if they remain in that state for many hours, leaving marks on the screen.

To test the resiliency of the Nintendo Switch OLED screen, and to ascertain the real risk of burn-in happened, youtuber Wulff Den “sacrificed” one of his Nintendo Switch OLEDs.

The test was very simple: leave the console screen on with the same image for 1800 hours. The chosen image was of a Shrine from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Did the screen show burn-in after two weeks with the same image? Everyone would say yes, but no. Making several comparisons between the test console and another Nintendo Switch OLED, it is difficult to point out differences.

The youtuber said that, perhaps, the test console has white light from the ceiling of the Shrine more obscure, and that the blues are a little greenish. However, even though the Switch’s OLED screens are manufactured by Samsung, it is possible that these differences already come from origin.

Even after having already made a video, Wulff Den decided that the test will continue, to see what will eventually happen to the screen and how much time is really needed to stay with burn-in serious.

Are you still afraid of burn-in on OLED screens?