‘What is a party next to what you said about the daughter’

posted on 01/10/2022 16:25 / updated on 01/10/2022 16:27



Actor owes more than BRL 100,000 to his daughter Manuela and more than BRL 300,000 to his youngest, Valentina – (Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

The story of more than 13 years of unpaid alimony by actor André Gonçalves for his daughter Manuela Seiblitz had a new chapter this Monday (10/1). The 22-year-old’s mother, Tereza Seiblitz, took to Instagram to rectify information about her daughter’s case. Tereza said she doesn’t care about the information that André spent New Year’s Eve at a luxury party in Angra dos Reis.

“I don’t care about the ostentation, how he spent the new year, that’s not part of the problem. The problem is the 11-minute video he made on Globo’s Instagram saying that Manuela has wanted to arrest him for five years when this is false. It’s a process that started in 2009 and Manu when she turned 18 had to be in charge of the process for payment of alimony”, clarified in videos on the stories tool.

Seiblitz recalled that it is important to debate this issue because, according to her, many women are judged more after demanding their children’s rights in court. “Many women go through a lot of difficulty, they can’t access this person who should be with them”, she pointed out.

For the actress, it is necessary to guarantee children and mothers, at least, the financial support of their parents. The statement was an addendum to an interview she gave to TV Record, aired on Spectacular Sunday of last weekend. “What matters is what he did there, that 11-minute video where he goes accusing left and right and in a way that made me sick. The party, really… What a party, right, people, compared to what he said about his daughter”, he stressed.

The actor is ordered to be arrested for not paying child support. He failed to pay child support without notifying his daughter and mother. With Manuela, the debt reaches R$ 109 thousand. Valentina, daughter of André Gonçalves with journalist Cynthia Benini, also charges her father in court, an amount of more than R$350,000.