What is already known about the omicron variant of covid-19 – 01/10/2022

The omicron variant was detected in South Africa in early November 2021 and reported to the WHO (World Health Organization) on the 24th. Since then, the number of coronavirus cases has increased dramatically.

The organization points out that while this new variant is seen as “lighter”, the Omicron should not be described as mild, as it is killing people all over the world. Most are patients who have not been vaccinated.

“Just like previous variants, the omicron is hospitalizing and killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so large and fast that it is straining healthcare systems across the world,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in January this year.

Ômicron is already dominant variant in Brazil

A survey by the Our World in Data platform, linked to the University of Oxford and a reference in the publication of data on the pandemic, shows that the new variant of the coronavirus is already responsible for more than half of infections in Brazil.

Since it was discovered, it has spread rapidly around the world and should soon be the dominant variant. As a result, the strain has also become dominant in several other countries, such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, the USA, Portugal, among others.

Higher transmission capacity, more reinfection, but less severity

A study carried out by the HKUMed (Hong Kong University School of Medicine) analyzed the replication capacity of the omicron variant and indicated that it may in fact be more transmissible, but cause less severe infectious conditions.

The researchers highlighted that, even with reduced severity, the overall risk of the lineage is “probably very significant”. In the analysis carried out in lung tissue, the scientists concluded that, when compared to the other two strains, the omicron multiplies 70 times faster in human bronchi – tube-shaped structures that connect the trachea and lungs, whose function is to direct air to these organs. .

Image: Tarso Sarraf/Estadão Content

This may explain why the lineage detected in South Africa is more transmissible. This is even an important point and one of great concern: with this high transmissibility, several sectors are affected, such as hospitals, with professionals on leave, essential services, such as transport and supermarkets, in addition to schools, airlines, among others.

Studies also already show that the rate of reinfection can be higher with the omicron, according to the WHO. In December, Imperial College London estimated that the risk of reinfection with the omicron is more than five times greater than with the delta.

Another research produced by scientists in South Africa pointed out that the omicron variant can “escape” part of the immunity acquired by people who have already had covid-19. The researchers detected an increase in the number of people who caught the disease more than once.

Risk of hospitalization is lower, studies show

A preliminary survey by the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland, has been tracking precisely the number of infected people who end up needing the hospital.

According to the researchers, if the omicron behaved in the same way as the delta variant, it would be expected that 47 people would have already been hospitalized in Scotland, but so far, there are only 15 patients in this situation.

These results were published on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and have not yet passed the so-called peer review. As a result, the risk of hospitalization can be 30 to 70% lower with this variant compared to others. However, experts emphasize that the possible overload of hospitals is still worrying.

This also occurred in South Africa, shortly after the discovery of the omicron. Despite the explosion of new cases, the country has had fewer hospitalizations and deaths than in previous waves of the pandemic.

Another study by Imperial College London with patients with covid-19 infected with the omicron variant showed that the risk of hospitalization is lower in relation to people who contracted the delta.

The chance of hospitalization with the new strain of coronavirus is between 40% and 45% lower. The study analyzed data from cases confirmed by RT-PCR laboratory tests (the molecular one, considered the most accurate) in England between December 1 and 14. There were 56 thousand omicron diagnoses and 269 thousand delta diagnoses studied.

Vaccine effectiveness: what we know so far

With the emergence of the omicron variant, many people are concerned whether coronavirus vaccines will still offer good protection. However, it is worth mentioning that there are still not so many studies that reach a definitive conclusion.

Image: Getty Images

Most importantly, vaccines save lives. So far, they have significantly reduced the number of severe cases requiring hospitalization and the number of deaths. Several researches suggest that the booster dose, or 3rd dose, is essential to prolong the immunity generated by the immunizer.

A preliminary study carried out by scientists at Yale University, in the United States, in partnership with the Ministry of Health of the Dominican Republic, indicated that people immunized with the Coronavac vaccine may need two booster doses with the Pfizer immunizer to be protected against the omicron.

Other studies, also unreviewed by other scientists, stated the same thing. In fact, researchers have said that a new version of the CoronaVac vaccine effective against the omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 could be available within three months.

With Pfizer, a study done with the vaccine showed that it is less effective against hospitalization by the omicron. According to the data, the two doses of the immunizer provided 70% protection against hospitalization in South Africa—yet it provides high protection. The researchers caution that the findings are considered preliminary.

Another paper, also without peer review, involving AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna, showed that all immunizers are less effective against the new variant, but still provide some protection — and any protection is better than none.

Another study by the University of Oxford, with AstraZeneca and Pfizer, concluded that the two doses of the two vaccines do not induce sufficient neutralizing antibodies against the Ômicron variant. However, the study said that doesn’t mean it could increase the risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death in those who received two doses of approved vaccines.

Booster dose is essential

When the coronavirus emerged 2 years ago, vaccines were all developed to fight the first form of the virus. Therefore, a third dose or “booster” dose of these original immunizers can make a difference.

A booster shot isn’t just more of the same for the immune system. The protection you get after the third dose is bigger, broader and more memorable than you had before.

Omicron symptoms

Omicron symptoms show differences compared to other variants. Are they:

Sore throat;

Coryza;

Headache;

Sore muscles, especially in the lower back;

Stuffy nose;

stomach problems;

Soft stools.

PFF2 is the mask that offers greater protection against covid-19 Image: iStock

I got covid. What to do? how much time I must be isolated?

Avoid meeting other people.

Isolate for at least 10 days;

If you need to leave the house, use a tight fitting PFF2 on your face;

If possible, get tested for covid-19;

Notify all people you’ve had contact with before.

The time of isolation has caused a lot of doubt among people. Some organs have reduced the time that the patient must be isolated to 5 days – which is not recommended by specialists.

On Twitter, doctor Alexandre Zavascki, head of the infectology service at Hospital Moinhos de Vento (RS), explained that a patient can, yes, continue to transmit the virus after 5 days, citing a study carried out in Japan.

Who is releasing from isolation with 5 days, stop now! FIRST study with Ômicron: 50% with viable virus in 3 to 6 days and 18.8% in 7 to 9 days! Study with almost all vaccinated participants. Unvaccinated may have a longer period of transmission.https://t.co/OGJ1bLZmC7 pic.twitter.com/8csVKs5mNF — Alexandre Zavascki (@azavascki) January 10, 2022

“The biggest problems in my view are: doctors and companies that are already providing a certificate for 5 days regardless of the patient’s status on the 5th day, and even people who are already ending isolation on the 5th day by themselves, without any kind of evaluation” , he wrote.

A user of the social network asked if the 10 days were enough. Zavascki replied that “it depends”, only if the person has no more symptoms.

Finally, the infectologist highlighted that, if the person leaves isolation after the 5th day, it is important that the person:

Be vaccinated; No symptoms (asymptomatic) on the 5th day; Have a negative rapid antigen test result after 5th day Wear PFF2 mask during all activities.

Covid suspicion: understand the difference in tests

Each type of test used to detect the coronavirus has its advantages and disadvantages. Understand the difference between them:

It is considered the gold standard among tests to detect covid-19, as it brings a more assertive result. It is done with a “swab” (swab) and the professional scrapes the bottom of the nose and mouth. The indication is that the test is done between the third and seventh day after the onset of symptoms. However, RT-PCR is expensive, if done in a particular way (R$200 and R$400), and the result may take longer – especially with an increase in cases.

Image: iStock

It can be known as a “quick test” and, unlike RT-PCR, it is not as assertive in the results – this means that it can give more “false negatives”, when the person has covid, but the exam says otherwise. It is indicated that it be performed after three days of the onset of symptoms. The good side is that this test is cheaper (R$100 to R$200) and the result is faster, it takes 15 to 30 minutes.

With the high number of cases, some pharmacies that perform the rapid test have shown capacity on the agenda and even shortages. Laboratories also report a lack of RT-PCR testing.