What is the waiting time for a surgery in SUS?

The vast majority of the Brazilian population has the SUS as the only option when they need medical assistance. In view of this, despite the Unified Health System being a real achievement for the country, especially in the current pandemic times, public service does not work the way it should.

This occurs because, in practice, the SUS is not able to meet everyone who needs it within a reasonably good period of time, so that the patient has to wait a long time to receive medical treatment. As a result, in addition to the psychological exhaustion during the wait, the delay can often worsen the patient’s health status.

It is worth mentioning that health is a basic right of the citizen, provided for in the Brazilian constitution. Check out what the legislation says in art. 6:

“These are social rights to education, health, food, work, housing, transport, leisure, security, social security, maternity and childhood protection, assistance to the destitute, in the form of this Constitution. ”

But after all, is there any rule that stipulates a waiting time limit for performing a medical procedure? Find out more about this issue in the following topic:

How long can a person wait for surgery?

Previously, it is necessary to understand that despite the health theme appearing frequently in the Brazilian constitution, there is no law regarding how long a patient must wait for an examination, medical treatment, or surgical procedures.

However, in a statement, the III Health Law Journey of the National Council of Justice sought to stipulate a deadline to wait for such procedures to be carried out.

As stated in statement 93.: “…waiting for more than 100 (one hundred) days for consultations and exams, and 180 (one hundred and eighty) days for surgeries and treatments, is considered excessive.”

In other words, people who have been waiting more than 100 days for an examination or medical consultation can go to court to demand care. The same goes for patients waiting for surgical procedures or medical treatment, however, for this group the deadline is 180 days.

It is worth mentioning that the Courts of Justice have considered and applied the statement in question, in order to oblige the state to grant the required service. However, it is necessary to prove the health condition, through medical documents.

Finally, it should be noted that not always, the patient will get immediate care, precisely, due to the high demand of the SUS, which in turn, will organize an order of priority. This even if the stipulated period has been extrapolated.