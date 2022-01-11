what the world’s #1 tennis player said about vaccines

BBC – Coronavirus

(credit: Getty Images)

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, world number one, is in the midst of a major impasse related to the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

The athlete announced that he was exempted from the requirement of vaccination against covid-19 in Australia, a country that has required full immunization for the entry of foreigners. This possible benefit to the athlete caused revolt in Australians and started a political-diplomatic fight that still awaits resolution.

Djokovic was taken to an immigration detention hotel, where he remains isolated. His lawyers asked the court to transfer the athlete to a more suitable place, where he can train for the Australian Open, and said that the current place where he is is in terrible conditions.

The tennis player’s defense claims he can get a vaccine exemption because he tested positive for covid-19 on December 16 and has already recovered from the disease.

The imbroglio concerning the athlete should be analyzed by the authorities in the coming days.

Below, understand what Djokovic really said about the vaccine, which is considered by science as the main way to fight the pandemic.

The 34-year-old Serbian star has not officially revealed her Covid-19 vaccination status, but has already made her opposition to the vaccine clear.

In April 2020, long before Covid-19 immunizations were available, Djokovic opposed vaccination.

Shortly after, he tried to defuse the situation by admitting that he is not “an expert” and saying he keeps an “open mind”, but said he wanted to have “the option to choose what would be best” for his body.

During a live on his Facebook, he stated that he did not want “to be forced by someone to get vaccinated” to travel or to compete in tournaments.

In Djokovic’s home country, it is estimated that less than half of the population is fully vaccinated. The athlete’s comments were frowned upon by government epidemiologist Predrag Kon, who accused the tennis player of propagating “mistaken ideas”.

EPA Djokovic’s supporters appeared in front of the hotel where he was being held temporarily.

questionable theories

Djokovic has a history of questionable theories.

In his book, “Serve to win“, he reports that in 2010 he met with a nutritionist who asked him to hold a piece of bread in his left hand while pressing down on his right arm.

Djokovic claims he felt much weaker while holding the bread and cited this as proof of his gluten intolerance.

At another point, during a live on Instagram, he claimed that positive thinking can “clean up” contaminated water and added that scientists “have shown that water molecules react to our emotions”.

According to David Nunan, a researcher at the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, “on the balance of probabilities, these claims are highly unlikely to be true, at least not under current conventions of scientific theory and practice.”

Another episode involved the athlete’s wife, who used Instagram at the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, to share a conspiracy theory about 5G (new generation of mobile internet). His publication received the mark of disinformation on the social network.

anti-vaccine activists

Defended by his followers and by Serbian politicians, the athlete’s situation in Australia has mobilized anti-vaccination activists, although the tennis player has never explicitly supported this group.

In Telegram groups that promote theories against vaccines, he has become a hero and symbol of freedom of choice.

Some Twitter users shared a hashtag in support of the player to call for a boycott of the Australian Open.

An influential account linked to conspiracy theories claimed that the athlete is “a political prisoner” and shared: “If they do this to a multi-million superstar, what can they do to you?”.

Getty Images Anti-vaccination groups expressed support for the tennis player

The importance of vaccination

The situation involving the athlete occurs precisely when Australia is facing a serious wave of cases of covid-19, as has been recorded around the world in recent days.

It is estimated that more than 90% of Australian adults have completed the Covid-19 vaccination. Even with this high rate, Australia continues to register cases of covid-19, especially now with the omicron variant.

This scenario of worsening cases occurs in other parts of the world, including Brazil, which has seen cases of the disease rise again in recent weeks.

For anti-vaccine groups, the increase in cases in the current scenario can be used as an argument that vaccines are not effective in stopping the advance of the coronavirus. But science demonstrates that vaccines do not prevent infection or the spread of infection, but are essential to prevent serious cases, including in the face of the advancement of the micron.

This protection of the immunizer is very important, because it keeps the infected away from hospitals and death.

Pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), clarified, in a recent interview with BBC News Brasil, that the first wave of vaccines against covid-19, which CoronaVac and the products developed by Pfizer are part of. , AstraZeneca, Janssen, among others, aims to reduce the risk of developing the most serious forms of the disease, which are related to hospitalizations and deaths.

“Vaccines protect much better against more severe forms than against moderate, mild or asymptomatic forms of covid. The more severe the outcome, the greater their effectiveness”, summarized the doctor.

Getty Images Vaccines against covid-19 have the main function of preventing serious cases of the disease

The main goal of these immunizers, therefore, was never to stop the infection itself, but to make this invasion of the coronavirus less harmful to the body.

This same reasoning applies to the flu vaccine, which has been available for decades. The dose, offered every year, does not necessarily prevent infection by the influenza virus, but it avoids frequent complications in the most vulnerable groups, such as children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Looking at the bigger picture, this protection against the most severe forms has a direct impact on the entire health system: decreasing the severity of respiratory infections means less crowded emergency rooms, greater availability of ward or ICU beds and, of course, , more time for the healthcare team to treat patients properly.

And the data show that vaccines are fulfilling this role very well: according to the Commonwealth Fund, the application of doses against the coronavirus avoided, until November 2021, a total of 1.1 million deaths and 10.3 million deaths. hospitalizations in the United States alone.

The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) calculate that 470,000 individuals over 60 have had their lives saved in 33 countries on the continent since vaccination against covid began. over there.

“It’s absolutely wrong to think that it’s no use taking the doses because everyone will get sick anyway. The vaccine can transform covid into a simpler disease, which can be treated at home most of the time”, said Renato Kfouri.

“We will only come out of the pandemic with a high vaccination coverage of the population, including children, and respect for basic care, such as the use of masks, the prevention of agglomerations and hand washing”, added the specialist.

