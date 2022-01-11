what will happen before the premiere?

The days before the start of each BBB are definitely the busiest. Until next Monday (1/17), several steps need to be completed before the cameras are turned on for good. Check the schedule:

Lockdown

Participants were able to enter confinement at the program’s hotel between last Wednesday (5/1) and this Monday (10/5), which was the case of Pedro Scooby. As you already know, from now on they will have almost no contact with the outside world, until they are taken to the studios of the most watched house in Brazil.

recordings

Before the program starts, the participants also need to do a photo shoot and record some VT’s to serve as advertising for the reality show. For this, they leave the hotel room completely oblivious to the outside world, with clothes that cover their faces – and consequently their vision – and headphones, as Gabi Martins told the column.

official names

The next Thursday (1/13) is, perhaps, the one that causes the most expectation in the public. During its daily schedule, Globo will officially announce all the people who will participate in BBB22.

backstage

After an outbreak of Covid has affected teams in the supply and scenography sectors, the Big Brother production team is doing everything possible and impossible to advance party scenarios and what else they can get before the show starts.

Light camera action

On 1/17 the cameras start recording every movement of the participants of the next BBB, which features a presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. For the next three months they will be watched all over Brazil, until a new millionaire or millionaire leaves there.

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.