WhatsApp is the most used application by Brazilians; check the list | Technology

THE Whatsapp is the app that Brazilians open the most throughout the day, according to a survey “Panorama”, carried out in December by the website Mobile Time and the company in research solutions Opinion Box, with 2,036 people who have smartphones.
The messaging app leads handily with 54%, and is followed by Instagram with 15% and Facebook with 7%. All belong to Meta, founded by Mark Zuckerberg. In fourth place, YouTube appears, with 2%, while other applications add up to 22%.
The classification is repeated for the apps that Brazilians spend more time on throughout the day. In this criterion, WhatsApp leads with 33% and followed by Instagram, with 27%.
Then comes Facebook, with 10%, and YouTube, with 7%. Video apps also appear in this ranking: TikTok registers 3%, while Kwai, 2%, the same percentage as Twitter. Added together, the other applications are equivalent to 16%.
The survey also presents data on the presence of apps on smartphones. WhatsApp was present on 54% of the devices, which represents stability in relation to the previous 12 months.
Instagram (42%) and Facebook (37%) fell compared to the previous year, when they registered 45% and 43%, respectively.
The mobile presence of Nubank (13%), YouTube (12%) and Uber (12%) apps remained stable, while Telegram (11%) and PicPay (10%) increased. Among banks, the Caixa app (10%) fell and Banco do Brasil (9%) remained stable.
