WhatsApp will renew chat design in future update

The WhatsApp instant messaging app is planning to revamp its chat UI on Apple iOS devices. For this, the application will be cleaning up your presentation by eliminating certain lines.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the 22.1.72 update removes the ‘Broadcast Lists’ and ‘New Group’ lines from the top of the chat list. WhatsApp recognizes that the options have been in place for years, by tapping the ‘Start New Chat’ button in the lower right corner, users can create new groups.

But now, the Broadcast option will have a similar entry point appearing in the top left corner of the popup. The feature is planned for a future update and currently has no release date.

WhatsApp has also started testing a new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications. The feature will roll out first to those running iOS 15 and will show DPs in individual and group chat notifications. The update is currently only available to beta testers.