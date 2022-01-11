which one makes your money yield more in 2022?

Since the digital bank Nubank arrived in Brazil, what has been noticed is a migration of clients from other financial institutions to Nubank. But is it where the money pays more? At Nubank or traditional savings? People explain.

Whether it’s the 13th salary or any other extra money that came around, making the money pay off is always good. Therefore, we are now going to show you where you should leave your money so that it earns more and in less time.

Nubank x Savings

For starters, you need to know that leaving money in savings is the same as having one of the worst incomes on the market. This is because savings income follows the Selic rate. Thus, if the rate is above 8.5% per year, savings will yield 0.5% of the amount deposited, adding the Referential Rate.

Thus, if the rate is less than or equal to 8.5%, the savings will yield 70% of the Selic, also adding the Reference Rate. Translating: to be better than savings, it is only necessary to yield more than 70% of the CDI, which is very similar to the Selic. Thus, compared to Nubank, the yield is 100% of the CDI. Therefore, leaving the money at Nubank is much more advantageous.

Another difference is that the money can be withdrawn from the Nubank account at any time, without the customer losing earnings. In savings, the money can be withdrawn at any time as well, but you lose the income if you withdraw before completing the 30-day deposit period. That is, before that, the customer loses all income if he moves the money.

To explain better, if the CDI is at 9.15%, for example, the money in the Nubank account will yield 9.15% per year. Another detail is that for more than 2 years the Referential Rate has been zero. Therefore, the money that remains in savings will only yield according to the 70% of the Selic.

In addition, another feature of the Nubank bank is the very intuitive application, which allows the person to follow all the details of the account by cell phone.