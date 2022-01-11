who is Elizabeth Holmes, convicted of fraud in the USA – Business – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

(Luíza Lanza – Special for the E-Investor) – Founder of Theranos and former billionaire darling of Silicon Valley, American Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty last Monday (3) of four of the 11 charges she faced in the Justice of the United States. United States.

Read too

The businesswoman was found guilty of defrauding private investors between 2010 and 2015, who bet on the revolutionary proposal of the startup of medical diagnostic tests.

Holmes, 37, was also accused of misleading patients about the accuracy of the tests. The meteoric trajectory of the Theranos businesswoman goes from being a billionaire at the age of 30 to bankruptcy, and now, to condemnation. THE fraud of the company involves hundreds of millions of dollars and led to the loss of weight names in the North American market.

From the top to the courts

In 2003, when she was 19 years old, Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of the Faculty of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University in the United States to found her own company. The promise was to revolutionize the market with accurate diagnostic tests for hundreds of diseases – from cholesterol to cancer – made from drops of blood.

The technology seemed to be way ahead of those available on the market. Quickly, Holmes and Theranos, the company he founded, achieved darling status in the Silicon Valley, a region south of San Francisco, California, known for concentrating large high-tech companies. Many bet it was the ‘new Steve Jobs’ – in reference to the Silicon icon and founder of Apple, now valued at $3 trillion.

In 2014, she graced the cover of the American magazine Forbes, which considered her as ‘the youngest self-made billionaire in the world’. Holmes was a majority shareholder in Theranos, with 50% of the company’s shares, valued at $9 billion at the time.

>Despite the status, the company’s work began to be questioned in 2015 when the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles suggesting that the company’s technology was not as accurate as it promised. The scandal attracted the attention of the authorities, who opened an investigation to investigate the company.

Until that happened, however, the company managed to attract about $700 million in investment – ​​much of it coming from famous investors. Between them, George Schultz and Henry Kissinger, both former US secretaries of state, and the Waltons, who own the Walmart supermarket chain and the richest family in the US.

Other names also bet on the company founded by Elizabeth Holmes, such as the family of former US education secretary Betsy DeVos, with an investment of US$ 100 million, and American press mogul Rupert Murdoch, who invested US$ 125 million.

Theranos filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after several attempts to find buyers for the business, with the aim of generating cash to pay off the debt, estimated at $60 million, it owed to the company’s creditors. At the time, it was estimated that the loss of former investors reached the house of US$ 1 billion.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better