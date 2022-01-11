WHO: Omicron can generate “significant morbidity in vulnerable populations” – 11/01/2022

The WHO (World Health Organization) warns that the omicron variant continues to represent a “very high” risk and its rapid expansion can generate a significant rate of deaths among the most vulnerable groups in a country’s population.

The warning comes at a time when governments are reducing periods of quarantine and in the face of a perception that the mutation is having a milder impact on those infected.

In the week ending January 2, more than 9.5 million new cases were reported worldwide with Covid-19, a jump of 71% compared to the previous seven days. But deaths were reduced by 10%.

The problem, according to the WHO, is that the variant is putting the health sector under pressure again. “The overall risk related to the omicron variant remains very high for a number of reasons,” the WHO said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “First, the global risk of Covid-19 remains very high overall. Second, current data indicate that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta, leading to rapid spread in the community,” he said.

According to the WHO, “The rapid increase in cases will lead to an increase in hospitalizations, may place a great demand on health systems and lead to significant morbidity, particularly in vulnerable populations”.

This group includes people over 60 years old, those with previous health problems and people who are not vaccinated.

According to the WHO, the global threat posed by the micron depends on four factors. The first is the degree of transmission of the variant, as well as how well vaccines and previous infections protect against infection, transmission, clinical illness, and death.

The omni’s ability to spread still depends on how it compares to other variants and on how populations “understand these dynamics, perceive risk and follow control measures, including public health and social measures.”