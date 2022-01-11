Why Dark Web Drug Dealers Are Not Afraid of the Police | Technology

A few weeks ago, anyone who accessed the Torrez platform appeared to be opening a normal shopping site, with thousands of products cataloged, seller ratings by star numbers, and shipping information.

The only fundamental difference was the items sold on this dark web platform: fake banknotes, electroshock weapons, Peruvian fish scale cocaine, pink champagne MDMA, Blue Punisher ecstasy pills…

These are not products you would find on major shopping sites like Amazon and eBay.

‘Deep web’: understand what it is and the risks

‘Packs’: groups sell packages of pornographic photos and videos on social networks, including those for minors

To understand how the sale of drugs on the dark web works, BBC reporters Joe Tidy and Alison Benjamin, based in the UK, shopped for ecstasy and cocaine through the Torrez platform and another website.

Soon, journalists became one of Torrez’s last customers: this popular dark web sales platform announced its own demise in December, a “voluntary withdrawal” practice common in this medium. (see more below).

Products less potent than promised

there is an myth that acquiring drugs through the dark web is as easy as ordering pizza, but actually using cryptocurrencies to make purchases and talking to a seller in an encrypted chat took hours.

After a few days, the “super-strong” pills arrived as expected, via the post office.

The three small ecstasy pills came in an oversized box—an example of stealth packaging.

2 of 3 The drugs arrived in a cardboard package — Photo: BBC The drugs arrived in a cardboard package — Photo: BBC

A package of cocaine ordered from another website came with a fake invoice from a herbal health products company.

The BBC analyzed the drugs in a laboratory and then destroyed them. They were far less potent than we had been led to believe.

Ever-changing virtual (and illegal) market

The United Nations (UN) estimates that dark web markets represent a tiny fraction of the total drug trade globally, perhaps less than 1%, although that fraction is growing.

But in a survey last year of tens of thousands of drug users around the world, the Global Drug Survey, paints a different picture. In 2021, nearly one in four respondents in North America reported buying drugs on the dark web. In Oceania and Europe, it was one in six.

In Russia, the percentage was 86%; in Finland and Sweden, more than 40%; and in England, Scotland and Poland, more than 30%.

3 of 3 Cocaine purchase was accompanied by a fake invoice from a herbal health product company — Photo: BBC Cocaine purchase was accompanied by a fake invoice from a herbal health products company – Photo: BBC

The world of selling drugs on the dark web is chaotic and constantly changing.

Occasionally, sites close and operators disappear with money from customers or suppliers, which is known as an exit scam. These businesses can also be hacked or shut down by the police.

But there is a new trend in this market, where selling platforms slow down their operations in a planned way, which is known as “sunset” or “voluntary withdrawal”.

A major sales site, White House Market, did this in October 2021; then another, Cannazon, followed suit.

And then came Torrez, who posted a letter on its homepage last month announcing its closure and saying it was “a great pleasure to work with the majority of vendors and users.”

The site’s admin, mrblonde, thanked customers and promised that the platform would stay open “for at least two to three weeks until all orders are completed.”

“Thanks for such a graceful exit,” posted one customer in response. Another added: “Thanks for handling this in a professional and honest way.”

According to criminologist and professor at the University of Montreal David Décary-Hétu, this type of voluntary departure is a trend.

SEE TOO: NFT sales hit $25 billion in 2021, but trend shows signs of slowing

“It seems to be happening more. Businesses go out gently and say something like, ‘We make enough money and before we get caught, we’re going to retire,'” explains Décary-Hétu.

The criminologist says managers at large markets like Torrez can earn more than $100,000 a day in commissions.

For the police, who prefer criminals to face justice, this kind of exit brings mixed feelings.

“I always cheer when anyone maybe realizes they’re in a criminalized occupation, deciding not to delve further into it,” says Alex Hudson, head of dark web intelligence at the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

“If there’s one regret, it’s that we need to hold them accountable for it. And those people need to understand that they will still be held accountable.”

While sunsets are all the rage these days, an analysis of BBC data shows that businesses are still more likely to close after an exit scam.

Police interdictions are even less common, although there have been notable successful operations.

American Ross Ulbricht is serving two life sentences with 40 years without parole for running the first major dark web marketplace, Silk Road, which ran from 2011 to 2013.

In October, 150 suspects were arrested in what the NCA calls the biggest operation of its kind, stemming from the ban on a website called Dark Market in January 2021.

Several countries were involved in the operation, with arrests made in the US, Germany, the UK, among others.

However, even when an illegal platform is shut down, it may have little effect on sellers, who may simply migrate to another site.

Data analyzed by the BBC shows that at least 450 traffickers operating on the internet today – which is a conservative estimate – have survived previous police interdictions.

One of them is a reseller called Next Generation, which has appeared on 21 different sales platforms over the course of six years.

It is estimated that this criminal or team of criminals made at least 140,000 sales during this period, offering products such as cannabis, cocaine and ketamine.

In an encrypted email, Next Generation said the police are faced with “an impossible task”.

“Usually, getting caught comes down to a simple user error. It’s not just that cops and investigators wake up one day, ‘crack a code,’ and arrest people.”

The Pygmalion Syndicate, a self-styled “hippie collective” of traffickers from the UK and Germany, also told the BBC it doesn’t worry about getting caught as it is very careful – acting as “secret agents in enemy territory”.

“Law-based crackdowns haven’t affected our business much, and we believe most other vendors don’t care either,” the collective said.

NCA’s Alex Hudson admits the police have always been one step behind criminals, but says new technology will make a difference.

“Even compared to the situation a few years ago, we are able to extract information and identify criminals much faster,” Hudson told the BBC.