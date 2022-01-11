Why did Batoré die in a public hospital? Comedian hospitalized with help TV news

Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira (1960-2022), known by the character Batoré, died on Monday afternoon (10) at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Pirituba, north of São Paulo, where he was hospitalized. Despite not living in the region, the comedian sought treatment at the public health institution because there he had the help of a doctor who was his friend.

Batoré went to the hospital on Sunday (9) and suffered complications the next day. He was fighting cancer. “[…] He was taken to a UPA where he has a doctor friend of his, there in Pirituba. Stayed there. Yesterday [segunda-feira] at lunch time he was fine, and at 3 pm he had a respiratory arrest”, informed the artist’s adviser to TV news.

The comedian’s death was confirmed by the City of São Paulo, through an official note from the Municipal Health Department (SMS). SBT, the broadcaster where Nogueira worked on the program A Praça É Nossa, also released a note of condolence and offered support to friends and family.

“SBT sympathizes with the family of Ivanildo, who leaves their children Ivann and Alexandra, with the entire public who always applauded Batoré, and with his colleagues and friends from A Praça É Nossa, and asks God to comfort them in this difficult time. “, said an excerpt from the text.

The wake took place at Arena Cabreúva, in the Jacaré neighborhood, in São Paulo, this Tuesday (11). The ceremony was restricted to family members from 9 am to 10 am and later opened to the public.

See more: