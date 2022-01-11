Why did Globo ignore criticism and cast Rafa Kalimann for the BBB22 program? · TV News

The announcement of Rafa Kalimann as the presenter of Bate-Papo BBB in the 22nd edition of the program irritated much of the public on social networks. After all, Ana Clara Lima was highly praised for her role. But the 28-year-old influencer was cast by three factors: strength in social networks, capacity for repercussion and training for the future.

The actress will also be responsible for the first interview with the eliminated of the week, on Tuesday nights, right after the open TV edition. In other words, Bate-Papo BBB is the program with the most visibility and public interest on Globo’s social networks and on Globoplay.

According to the TV news, the three points already mentioned made Globo climb Goiás. The first is Rafa Kalimann’s strength in networks like Instagram. There, she has 22.5 million followers. Just for the sake of comparison, Ana Clara has 9.6 million – less than half of Rafa.

For the direction of Big Brother Brasil, having someone with this popularity helps generate comments and spontaneous media for the program. The second reason has to do with just that: to enhance the memes that the BBB Network usually generate and that Rafa Kalimann has already shown to have the ability to “create”.

The third and final point is that the BBB Network is considered a “school” for names that Globo bets on and that left the BBB. Ana Clara Lima and, previously, Vivian Amorim, went through the format. Today, the ex-BBB are loved by the public that follows the program.

At Globo, there is an understanding that Rafa Kalimann has the potential to take his chance. But the mission will be difficult. The influencer did poorly on an entertainment show with interviews, the forgettable Casa Kalimann. The Globoplay attraction was considered one of the worst of 2021.

The network is aware that Rafa Kalimann has rejection at this point and hopes that his work during the program will make the criticism fall apart. The ex-wife of the countryman Rodolffo is excited and sees this as a unique chance since she became a permanent contractor at Globo.

The BBB22 starts next Monday (17), right after the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol. Tadeu Schmidt will be the presenter of the confinement reality.