Why Goulart’s knee was feared at Palmeiras, but it doesn’t worry Santos – 01/11/2022

Santos is very close to making official the signing of midfielder Ricardo Goulart. The reinforcement arrives with pomp to wear the number 10 shirt of Peixe and has the trust of the board in all aspects, even the one that was a reason for concern three years ago in rival Palmeiras: the condition of his knee.

Goulart arrived at Palmeiras in 2019 exactly to recover from a previously suffered injury and ended up agreeing a loan contract with Verdão. However, the midfielder ended up getting injured again and had to remove part of the meniscus, something considered delicate by experts.

According to people connected to Palmeiras heard by the UOL Sport, the midfielder had already had surgery for a lateral meniscus injury and had to perform another one when he was injured in action for Verdão. The problem, according to the report, is that the menisci play an important role in joint cushioning, and such loss can make that compartment of the knee age faster.

Thus, there is a risk of loss of cartilage covering the knee, which can lead to a functional deterioration in the joint — even more so when the injury is on the lateral part of the meniscus. All this, however, does not mean that the athlete is not able to play at a high level — but the risk of pain and swelling in the region increases.

The problem is similar to what Palmeiras found in Chilean defender Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica (CHI). After examinations and clinical analysis, Verdão withdrew from hiring the player as a precaution. The club understood that the athlete would have no problem in the short space of time, but did not want to take the risk in the future.

At Santos, Peixe had the experience of football executive Edu Dracena, who played with Ricardo Goulart during the midfielder’s period at Palmeiras. Dracena is close to the midfielder’s personal physical therapist, Jomar Ottoni, and collected positive information to show the Management Committee and Santos Football Department.

The conduct is not common internally. Generally, the football department only presents technical issues for the approval of the Management Committee. As Ricardo Goulart has a recent history of injuries, Dracena took the extra care of collecting information straight from the source.

With this analysis, in addition to recent numbers of disputed matches, minutes, goals and assists, the GC gave the go-ahead for the negotiation and is now awaiting examinations at the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo.

Santos, by protocol, already makes a careful medical evaluation in each reinforcement. Tests take up to two days. If there are any relevant changes, Peixe schedules new and even more specific exams.

Santos has not ruled out any athlete in recent years for failing the medical exams. At the end of 2016, Peixe brought in the defender Cleber Reis and made a quick evaluation with a doctor from the base. The athlete had a serious knee problem and never made it. Since then, Alvinegro has adopted greater caution.