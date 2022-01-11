Why will the Spanish Super Cup, which starts with Barcelona v Real Madrid, be played in Saudi Arabia?

Tournament reaches its 38th edition and brings together Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Bilbao in the dispute for the title

For many the greatest classic in the world, barcelona x Real Madrid opens the 38th edition of Spanish Supercup next Wednesday (12), in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Yes, that’s right. Barcelona and Real Madrid, two powerhouses of Spanish and world football, will face each other for the first time in history in Saudi Arabia. And if you think that’s weird, you better get used to it, because shouldn’t stop there.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Traditionally played in Spain, in a single match or round trip between the champion of LaLiga and the winner of King’s Cup, the Supercup changed its format thanks to an idea by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation.

The hat’s idea was to improve the tournament model for a end 4, with four teams, which would supposedly generate more public interest. Thus, it was established that the runners-up of LaLiga and Copa del Rey would join the champions in the dispute for the cup.

But, in addition to increasing interest, Rubiales saw the opportunity to monetize the championship. And he signed an agreement with the Arab government for the Spanish Super Cup to be played in the country. In exchange, a long contract, until 2029, and a promise to earn up to 320 million euros (R$ 2 billion at the current price), which would be reinvested in Spanish football.

The agreement still depended on an adjustment in the calendar, since operating in Saudi Arabia in the middle of summer would be unfeasible. So, the Supercopa, which originally opened the season in Spain, as in the main European countries, moved to january.

The first experience took place in the 2019/20 season, pre-pandemic, but the Arabs were frustrated by not being able to watch the classic. Real Madrid did its part, eliminating the Valence in the semi-final, but Barcelona fell to the Madrid’s athletic. The meringues ended up champions.

Last season, the Spanish Federation chose to hold the dispute in their country, largely because of the effects of the pandemic. This time, Real fell by the wayside, but Barcelona were defeated by Athletic Bilbao in the decision in Seville.

Now, the rivals will face off in the semifinals, in a single game, whose winner will face Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who play on Thursday (13). The final will take place on the 16th at King Fahd International Stadium.