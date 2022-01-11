Widow is ‘shattered’; actor ‘looked very happy’ before death TV News

Widow of Bob Saget (1956-2022), Kelly Rizzo said she is “broken and in disbelief” at the loss of her partner. The digital influencer vented about the comedian’s departure and, according to information released this Monday (10), he “seemed very happy” hours before his death.

“Bob was my absolute everything, my whole heart. I am completely shattered and in disbelief. I am deeply touched by the outpourings of love and tributes from our friends, family, their fans and colleagues. When the time is right, and when this news is not so raw, I’m looking forward to sharing more of Bob with the world,” Kelly explained in a statement sent to People magazine.

In the message, the digital content creator warned fans that she intends to share how important they were to Saget too. “Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

According to People’s sources, Saget spoke with Kelly in the early hours of Sunday (9), moments before his death. “He was so excited coming out of a big show and he looked so happy. He was planning on coming home the next day,” the source told the publication.

Bob Saget died Sunday at the age of 65. The body of the interpreter of Danny Tanner in the series Three Is All (1987-1995) and Fuller House (2016-2020) was found in a hotel in the city of Orlando, in the United States. Hours earlier, he had given a stand-up performance in the city of Jacksonville, Florida.

Actors who played with Saget in the series also spoke out on social media. “I am broken. I am broken. I am in total shock. I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” said John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the series.

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle in Three Is All – and were left out of the sequel on Netflix -, issued a statement about the death.

“Bob was the most loving and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know he will remain by our side to guide us with his grace as always. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and send our condolences. “, told People magazine the actresses, who have become known for avoiding the spotlight in recent years.