Will Flamengo renew with Arrascaeta? Braz talks about ‘looking for other paths’ and indicates internal reformulation: ‘There are people leaving’

Flamengo’s vice president of football spoke during Paulo Sousa’s presentation conference, this Monday (10), and commented on the conversations for the extension of the Uruguayan midfielder’s bond.

Vice President of Football Flamengo, Marcos Braz was present this Monday (10) at the Ninho do Urubu CT, for the official presentation of the coach Paulo Sousa. After the new commander answered questions from journalists, the manager also spoke to the press and brought details of other matters relevant to the club. One of them, the renewal of the contract of midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

fundamental part of red-black in recent seasons, the Uruguayan has a contract until December 2023. About the possible renewal, Braz spoke in “seek other paths” in trading, but showed optimism for a positive outcome.

“Today me and Bruno [Spindel] we talked to the president [Rodolfo Landim] on this topic, evaluating other ways so that we could resolve the issues requested by his manager. I’m sure we’ll find a way that meets all the people involved in the process. I’m sure he will stay with us for a long time and in a happy way”, said Braz.

The football vice president also indicated that, with the arrival of Paulo Sousa and his robust technical committee, composed of six names, there will be an internal reformulation at Flamengo. Braz even confirmed the departure Wagner Miranda, goalkeeper coach, in the collective. Paulo Grilo, who came with the new coach, will be his replacementThe.

“This will be done gradually, as important as Paulo feels comfortable doing.. A wonderful professional who is not here is Wagner Miranda. When Paulo dealt with us, he had a goalkeeper coach. We are making adjustments. There are people leaving, there are people being transferred to projects and functions“, he said.

In addition to Wagner Miranda, who is also leaving the club is Mauricio Souza, the Mauricinho, who also had his departure made official due to the arrival of professionals along with the Portuguese coach.

Paulo Sousa also brought to his coaching staff António Gomez and Lluis Sala for physical preparation, Victor Sanchez and Manuel Cordeiro as assistants and performance analyst Cosimo Cappagli.