With a red wig, Ana Maria Braga is compared to Tina Turner and Chucky’s son · TV News

Ana Maria Braga led Mais Você this Tuesday (11) with another different wig. This time, the short and peaked redhead chosen by the presenter yielded several comparisons on the web, such as with the singers Tina Turner and Pink, in addition to the characters Goku, from the anime Dragon Ball Z, and Glen/Glenda, son of the Chucky doll in the horror movies. .

“When you get up and your hair fights with you, you don’t have to fight with it. It’s always the first day of a beautiful dawn inside your soul. It’s good to think that the day will be very special”, philosophized Ana during the opening of the Globe program.

On social media, netizens did not forgive the look of the “ex-blonde”. “Ana Maria threw Goku’s rage”, Roger Escudeiro was amused. “Capillary references”, pointed out Joaquim Peroba when comparing her with Caipora, a character in Brazilian folklore. “Guys, Ana is honoring Tina Turner today, beautiful!”, exclaimed Sandra Maria de Lima.

“Ana Maria Braga bought a lot of wigs at Shopee, then she takes advantage of the program to see if people will like her to wear it on the street”, joked Diego. “Ana doesn’t disappoint! Today she’s a redhead. She’s very hot!”, agreed Camila Christo.

Since her hairdresser tested positive for Covid-19, the presenter has been making do with the look. Last week she wore other wig models, also blonde, and paid tribute to Australian singer Sia.

Check out the repercussion of Ana Maria Braga’s look on Twitter below:

Just give me a reason, just a little bit’s enough

Just a second we’re not broken just bent, and we can learn to love again 🎶#More youpic.twitter.com/1toy2HNu2S — I literally can’t take it anymore (@iamgabscosta) January 11, 2022

Waking up and seeing Ana Maria with red, spiky hair, nothing like a normal good morning on Brazilian TV #More you — Rapha ✌ (@rapha_muffin) January 11, 2022

THE #More you started and Ana Maria was clearly inspired by Nagato Pain pic.twitter.com/SHW29hvEO3 — Sorín from the Amazon (@Heyderbezeraa) January 11, 2022