With an eye on the group’s leadership, São Paulo faces São Caetano for Copinha

Already classified for the next phase of Copinha, São Paulo faces São Caetano this Tuesday, at 19:30, at Anacleto Campanella stadium, for the third round of Group 21. The duel is worth the leadership of the group and will be broadcast on the SporTV channel.

Tricolor has the advantage of playing for a tie, having tied in points with Azulão (both with six), but has an advantage due to the goal difference (seven against four). Even so, the objective of the squad is to enter the field to seek a positive result.

“We always have to take the field, we know we need to impose ourselves. With that, victory will get closer”, said defensive midfielder Pablo, captain of the team and author of the third goal in the 5-0 victory over Desportiva Perilima, in the last round. In their debut, Tricolor beat CSE 2-0.

The games will be free of charge. The fan interested in watching the game, just go to the stadium and bring proof of complete vaccination or PCR test.

Sao Caetano vs Sao Paulo

Cup (3rd Round)

Time: 19:30

Stadium: Anacleto Campanella, in São Caetano do Sul (SP)

Broadcast: SportTV

