With an update scheduled for this year, Nissan Frontier sets sales records

The year 2021 ended very well for the Nissan Frontier, a Japanese brand pickup that operates in the midsize segment.

The manufacturer celebrated a double celebration with the consolidated results last month.

According to Nissan, December 2021 represented the best monthly sales volume of the current generation of Frontier in Brazil, with 1,402 license plates in the period.

In 2021, in turn, the 12th generation of Nissan Frontier reached its best year in Brazil, with 11,821 units registered in the country.

The volume exceeds by 46% that recorded in 2019, until then the best annual performance of Frontier on national soil.

By regions, Nissan highlights some important achievements for the pickup throughout 2021.

According to the manufacturer, Frontier’s sales in the state of Mato Grosso grew 81%. In Tocantins, the growth was 89%, while, in Goiás, sales were increased by 98%. In Minas Gerais, sales doubled from 2020 to 2021.

In some states, adds Nissan, growth exceeded 100%, such as Rio de Janeiro and Alagoas. And, in Roraima, it exceeded 200%, reaching 256% in last year’s variation against the previous period.

“In addition, Frontier set a record in 82 commercial areas that cover the main cities in the country, such as Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Campo Grande, Florianópolis, Brasília, Goiânia, Cuiabá, João Pessoa, Goiânia, Natal, Manaus , Victoria, among others.”, adds Nissan.

News

It is worth remembering that, for this year, Nissan should start selling the new Frontier in Brazil, a model that has already been presented in Mexico at the end of 2020.

Continuing with regional production in Argentina, the new Frontier will feature aesthetic evolutions on the outside, as well as structural improvements to improve the model’s dynamic responses.

Mechanically, however, no significant changes are expected for the average pickup.

Nowadays Frontier is marketed with the 2.3 diesel engine with the options of one (160 hp) or two turbos (190 hp).

With the evolutions, Nissan Frontier prepares for the local debut of even more modern rivals, such as the new generation of ford ranger in 2023.