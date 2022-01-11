With Bruno Taffy from Ceará, the Brazilian Futsal Team is called up for Copa América – Play

THE Brazilian futsal team already has its representatives for the Copa America 2022. The coach Marquinhos Xavier assembled the group of 15 athletes and released this Monday (10) the list of names to defend the title in Paraguay, the new host of the tournament, and seek the 11th conquest in history. Bruno Taffy from Ceará, pivot of Russia’s MFK Tyumen, is one of those called up.

The Brazilian Futsal team is called up for the Copa América 2022 dispute. Check the list! pic.twitter.com/hR462PxZJx — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) January 10, 2022

This call-up opens the 2022 futsal season. The group has only athletes who work in clubs abroad in the modality, as explained by Marquinhos Xavier:

“It’s a choice based on the training cycle that we carried out in December, which involved some evaluations, and they showed that there was a lot of wear and tear on the part of the players at the end of the season. This served as a parameter for us. Athletes needed a vacation. We are respecting Brazil’s schedule and, therefore, we chose athletes who are active in Europe, since they are in the middle of the season. As much as there is a consensus among the athletes and they train on vacation, we are talking about game rhythm. We’re going into an important competition and they need to be in the game’s rhythm. And that we won’t achieve only with training”, declared the coach.

Presentation

The Brazilian Futsal Team will perform next Saturday (15) and will prepare in Gramado (RS), a city in the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul. The group stays until the 26th in Gramado and the next day is expected to arrive in Paraguay. The Copa America starts on January 29th and the decision is scheduled for February 6th.

Historic

Brazil is the biggest winner of Copa América de Futsal, with ten titles in 12 editions, and current champion. The last tournament was played in 2017, in the city of San Juan, Argentina, and Canarinho beat the hosts in the 4-2 decision to take the trophy.

Check the list:

GOALKEEPERS

Guitta – Sporting (POR)

Roncáglio – Benfica (POR)

Leo Gugiel – Tyumen (RUS)

FIXED

Rangel – Kairat (CAZ)

Marlon – Palma (ESP)

ALAS

Daniel – Electric (POR)

Arthur – Benfica (POR)

Felipe Valerio – ElPozo (ESP)

Bruno – Ukhta (RUS)

Marcenio – Barcelona (ESP)

Matheus – Barcelona (ESP)

PIVOTS

Bruno Taffy – Tyumen (RUS)

Rafa Santos – ElPozo (ESP)

Ferrao – Barcelona (ESP)

Pito – Barcelona (ESP)

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE

Mauro Carmélio – Head of delegation

Lavoisier Freire – CBF Futsal Coordinator

Matheus Maricato – Supervisor

Marquinhos Xavier – Technician

Vanildo Neto – Technical Assistant

Rodrigo Carlet – Performance Analyst

João Romano – Physical Trainer

Mauro Sandri – Physiologist

Fred Antunes – Goalkeeper Trainer

Dr. Reinaldo Martins – Physician

Kleber Barbão – Physiotherapist

Felipe Amaral – Wardrobe