With Corinthians watching, Ponte’s president says that Ivan “possibly can leave” | football

He also revealed that Ponte will not profit anything when the goalkeeper is traded due to loans between R$10 and R$12 million that were made by past managements and gave the sale of Ivan as collateral.

– We will hardly obtain any financial profit from the sale of Ivan. Ivan, despite the rights belonging to Ponte, Ponte made loans with the sale of Ivan as a guarantee. And these mutuals were not small. It is something in the order of R$ 10 million, R$ 12 million. So you will hardly measure any value with the sale of it, let alone have control over the output. Given his category, the demand that exists, Ivan may possibly leave, but until the afternoon of this Monday, officially, I was not contacted by the Corinthians board yet – said Eberlin.

1 of 1 Ivan during Ponte training — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress Ivan during Ponte training — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress

Ivan, 24, has a contract with Ponte Preta until April 2023. The economic rights belong 100% to Ponte Preta, but are committed to an eventual sale due to previous loans made by the club.

It is as if Ivan were the “overdraft” of the Bridge. He is managed by Fernando Garcia’s Eleenko Sports, which also has an opening at Corinthians.

Timão’s interest in Ivan is to have a shadow for the titular Cássio. Although he does not publicly admit it, the alvinegra board has already sought information about him and there are ongoing conversations with the goalkeeper’s representatives.