With Covid-19 and H3N2 high, government should announce new measures this week

With the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and gives H3N2 flu in Pernambuco, the State Government established new restrictions as a strategy to prevent the spread of diseases in Pernambuco territory. The changes will start from next Friday (14), with the reduction of the maximum capacity of events to 3 thousand people and the requirement of the vaccination passport for cinema services, theaters, food and museums. Measures are valid until January 31.

Previously, the highest health authority in Pernambuco, the secretary of health, André Longo, has already expressed concern about the acceleration of the H3N2 flu epidemic in the state. He reported that, last Wednesday (5), the government reached a daily record in hospital care, with the hospitalization of 196 people who developed a severe form of infection: severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

What changes?

Leisure in general:

– Vaccination passport will be required for cinema, theater, food and museum services.

Events:

– The maximum capacity of events in Pernambuco drops to 3 thousand people and it will be necessary to present a negative test for covid.

– Proof of vaccination will be two doses or a single dose for people up to 54 years old and a booster dose for people over 55 years old.

– The negative test will have to be done 24 hours in advance for antigen exams and 48 hours in advance for RT-PCR exams.

– The maximum number of visitors will be 50% of the space’s capacity or three thousand people in open places and a thousand people in closed places.

Covid-19 in Pernambuco

This Sunday (9), the State Health Department (SES-PE) recorded 406 cases of covid-19. Among those confirmed, eight (2%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and 398 (98%) are mild. Now, the state has 649,262 confirmed cases of the disease, of which 55,435 are severe and 593,827 are mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha.