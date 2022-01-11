With Covid, Renata Vasconcellos is hastily removed from JN; Bonner will audition · TV news

Renata Vasconcellos was hastily removed from Jornal Nacional after receiving a positive diagnosis for Covid-19. According to information released this Monday (10), William Bonner will be tested in the next few hours and, as a precaution, he also momentarily left the command of Globo’s main newscast.

The journalist showed mild symptoms of the disease and received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 on Saturday (8). As he keeps in touch with Renata, Bonner will take the test this Tuesday (11) and, if the result is negative, he will return to the Jornal Nacional bench on the same day.

The information was anticipated by Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by the TV news with the broadcaster. This Monday, the newscast was presented by Ana Luiza Guimarães and Hélter Duarte.

With the advancement of the ômicron variant, Globo and the other broadcasters went into a state of alert. As anticipated by TV news, almost 40 journalists have been removed from the station in recent weeks, due to positive results for Covid-19.

On December 5, Ali Kamel, Globo’s director of Journalism, sent a statement to the station’s newsroom in which he asked employees to be careful and follow health protocols.