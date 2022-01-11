With Ômicron, USA breaks record of hospitalizations for Covid

With the Ômicron variant predominating in the United States, the country broke a record of children hospitalized because of Covid-19 in the last week, with at least 4,000 minors hospitalized. Now, hospitalizations caused by the disease in the US have reached a new peak of 132,600. The previous record was 132,051 in January 2021.

Since December, the number of cases and hospitalizations has increased in the country with the expansion of the Ômicron variant, which has greater transmissibility. Even with the large number of mild cases, the discharge begins to overload care in health systems.

WHO alert

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned last week that the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people around the world. Therefore, the mutation should not be considered mild.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, despite studies suggesting that Ômicron is less severe than the other variants, the number of people infected with the new strain has overwhelmed health systems. In the United States, for example, more than 1 million cases of Covid were recorded in 24 hours.

“Like the previous variants, Ômicron is hospitalizing and killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so large and fast that it is straining healthcare systems around the world,” Adhanom said.

According to the organization, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world and spreads faster. However, immunizations are important to protect individuals against more severe cases that can lead to death.

The WHO has warned that the number of global cases has increased by 71% in the last week. In the Americas, there was a 100% increase. In addition, the organization stated that, among the serious records, 90% are from people who have not been vaccinated.

In Europe, cases continue to rise. Hospitals and other health facilities declared a critical condition due to the absence of staff and increasing pressures.