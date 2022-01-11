With record occupancy of ICUs in six months, Pernambuco reduces public at events and expands collection of ‘vaccine passport’ | Pernambuco

Pernambuco reached the highest number of people with respiratory problems hospitalized in ICUs in six months. In view of this, the government determined, this Monday (10), the reduction of the public in events, with the charge of negative test for the new coronavirus. It also announced the expansion of the “vaccine passport” for entry into places such as bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas and theaters. (see video above) .

According to the state Department of Health (SES-PE), on Sunday (9), 731 patients were in beds in the network. That means an occupancy rate of 86%.

An elderly man died after waiting 14 days for an ICU vacancy in Recife. Israel Fernandes de Lira was hospitalized on December 26 with respiratory failure and was diagnosed with influenza A H3N2.

1 of 1 Governor Paulo Câmara met with members of the Covid Committee, this Monday (10), in Recife — Photo: Governo de Pernambuco/Disclosure Governor Paulo Câmara met with members of the Covid Committee, this Monday (10), in Recife — Photo: Governo de Pernambuco/Disclosure

As of July 27, 2021, 745 vacancies were filled. In addition to Covid, the problem is caused by the high in cases of flu.

The new determinations were announced after a meeting of the Covid-19 Office, at Palácio do Campo das Princesas, government headquarters, in Recife. The measures come into force on Friday (14) and are valid until January 31.

Flu and Covid saturate the health system and patients wait for beds: ‘we fight bleeding with a band-aid’, says infectious disease specialist

Elderly man dies waiting for ICU after being hospitalized with influenza in UPA on December 26

According to the decree that amends the Coexistence Plan with Covid, proof of vaccination, with the “passport”, will be two doses or a single dose, for people up to 54 years old, and a booster dose, for people over 54 years old. 55 years.

At events, in addition to the vaccine passport, the presentation of a negative Covid test will be required, with 24 hours in advance for antigen exams and 48 hours for RT-PCR exams.

The maximum number of visitors will be 50% of the space’s capacity or 3,000 people in open spaces, and 1,000 people indoors. Until Friday (14), the limit of 7,500 people in events is valid in the state.

By means of a note, the government justified the new measures stating that “the occupancy of intensive care beds in the state reached 85% this Monday”.

Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) said that, in addition to Covid, Pernambuco is experiencing the Influenza epidemic. For this reason, he informed, it is necessary to expand the requirement for a “vaccine passport” and “reduce the number of more than 500,000 people from Pernambuco who have not completed their immunization.”

According to the note, the government will present details about the new protocol for events on Tuesday (11), at 11 am.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, Pernambuco has totaled 649,459 cases of Covid and 20,511 deaths.

The number of active requests for ICU and ward beds for patients with respiratory problems grew by 858% in two weeks in Pernambuco.

According to data from a panel with public information prepared by the government, the number of requests went from 43 to 412, in the comparison between January 4th and December 21st.

On Thursday (6), Pernambuco confirmed the first 31 cases of people with a double infection of Covid-19 and Influenza, nicknamed “flurona” (a combination of the terms “flu”, for influenza, with “rona” for coronavirus) in the international press. .

The term does not designate a new type of disease, only a simplified way of referring to the simultaneous occurrence of contaminations.

Until January 6, 6,392 cases of Influenza A had been registered in Pernambuco, with 38 deaths, but the government stated that this is a lower number than reality, since it refers to the results of tests carried out by the Central Laboratory (Lacen ) of State.

On Friday (7), municipalities in Pernambuco warned of the lack of medicines and basic supplies. According to the president of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Consems), doctor Edson de Souza, in some cities there was no more dipyrone, serum and Tamiflu, an antiviral used in patients with Influenza.

On the same day, representatives of the council and mayors participated in a meeting with the governor of Pernambuco. City officials have asked the state to review protocols and determine restrictions on large events, such as private carnival parties.

Also on Friday, the government confirmed the first cases of the omicron variant in the state. Of the 80 samples collected between November and December 2021, 21 of them, or 26%, were positive for this Covid-19 strain. The state said no deaths were reported from this variant.

Last week, Recife suspended street festivities and said it could hold off-season carnival in 2022. Olinda, Jaboatão dos Guararapes and Ipojuca, in Greater Recife, and Bezerros, in Agreste, canceled the party.

Also on Monday, the Pernambuco Public Ministry (MPPE) issued a recommendation for prosecutors and prosecutors to “intensify dialogue with mayors and health secretaries of all Pernambuco municipalities”.

According to the state attorney general, Paulo Augusto Freitas, “the current situation demands the urgent use of measures to prevent, control and contain risks, damages and aggravations to public health”.

The MPPE points out the need to “expansion of the health care network, advance in vaccination and strengthen the supervision of non-pharmacological measures for prevention, such as social distancing, correct use of masks and sanitary hygiene.

Prosecutors and prosecutors were instructed to demand the resumption of municipal contingency plans, with comprehensive care for people diagnosed with Covid-19 and influenza caused by H3N2.

In this sense, the MPPE will supervise the operation of health units and the reactivation of rear beds, infirmaries, field hospitals, among others, “in order to expand the service capacity”.

The second point of attention is vaccination. The recommendation to promoters is to demand the wide dissemination of the importance of the municipality to immunize citizens, carry out an active search for individuals who have not yet completed the vaccination cycle and reinforce the teams at the vaccination points, in order to extend the opening hours.