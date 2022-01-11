With Ronaldo, Cruzeiro estimates to increase the expected R$ 600 million in revenue by 2024

Ronaldo Fenômeno has an appointment with journalists and partner-fans of the Diamond category for this Tuesday (11), at Toca II. On the occasion, he will have the opportunity to clarify what he intends to lead Cruzeiro SAF. Since the announcement of the sale of 90% of the club’s shares to the former striker’s business group, on December 18, little is known about the future of Raposa as a club-company.

Among the few actions of the new management that became public, are the non-agreement with Alexandre Mattos to command football, the dismissal of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and goalkeeper Fábio, in addition to the hiring of coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Before Cruzeiro was sold, the board had already provisioned revenues for the next three years (2022, 2023 and 2024) in the amount of BRL 600 million. With Ronaldo as the main shareholder, the expectation is that values ​​will increase.

Still under the command of former president Wagner Pires de Sá, the former board had anticipated BRL 37 million in revenue from TV quotas, referring to the years 2022 and 2023. In the management of Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the club negotiated and anticipated BRL 28 million in sponsorships (BRL 19 million for 2022 and BRL 9 million for 2023), used to compose and pay around BRL 50 million in FIFA debt. Discounting the amount already received, the initial estimate is to have, approximately, the following revenue in the triennium: BRL 110 million (2022), BRL 200 million (2023) and BRL 260 million (2024).

As this is a forecast and not a value that is available in the club’s cash, at the end of the financial years, the result may vary. Especially since the estimate, as of next season, already considers the Fox back in Serie A, when TV quotas are much higher.

According to a source heard by the Super.FC, the methodology used to make the forecast is based on the financial history of recent years and the projection of other clubs similar to Cruzeiro.

“As the provision was made before Ronaldo arrived, these amounts may increase. Not in relation to the TV quota, because this is already defined, but in sponsorships and even in the appreciation of the club’s assets (players), “says the source.

