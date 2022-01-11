With Selic at 9.25%, find out when you earn BRL 10,000 on your Nubank account

Anyone who has a little money to spare knows the importance of investing to secure the future. THE Nubank, the most popular digital bank among Brazilians, offers return on 100% of CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) for those who leave money in the account.

The income in fintech it is very close to the percentage granted by options linked to the basic interest rate (Selic). Both indexes are correlated, as their values ​​are always very close.

Mercado Pago, C6 Bank and PagBank are some of the companies that guarantee a return similar to that of Nubank. On the other hand, when compared to savings income, the option is much more advantageous.

For your money to start having a return at Nubank, just leave it standing in the account. The institution is guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) up to a limit of R$ 250 thousand per CPF. That is, even if something happens to the company, your money will be safe.

How much does R$10,000 earn at Nubank?

Now that you already know that the bank returns 100% of the CDI to its customers, it is easier to find out how much an investment in this option yields. Another important data for the calculation is that the CDI yield is 0.10% below the Selic, that is, at 9.15%.

Thus, a customer who saves R$ 10 thousand in the Nubank account for 12 months will have a return of R$ 915. At the end of the period, his balance will be R$ 10,915.

By way of comparison, the profitability of a traditional savings account is currently 0.50%. This means that investing your money in the digital bank at the moment is more advantageous than leaving it in savings.