With the increase of Ômicron, the USA breaks the record of hospitalizations for covid-19, says agency

WASHINGTON – Hospitalizations for Covid-19 US United States reached a record high on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as a surge in infections caused by the highly contagious variant omicron affects health systems in several states.

There were 132,646 people hospitalized with covid, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year. Hospital admissions have risen steadily since late December, doubling over the past three weeks as Ômicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

The states of Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, the territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, and the capital, Washington, have reported record levels of hospitalized Covid-19 patients recently. , according to the Reuters analysis.

Health officials have warned that the large number of infections caused by the Ômicron variant, while potentially less serious, could overwhelm hospital systems. Some of them have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to cope with the surge in patients amid staff shortages.

The seven-day average for new cases has doubled over the past ten days to 704,000. The United States has averaged more than half a million cases in the last six straight days, according to a Reuters tally.

Only seven states have not set records for Covid-19 cases in 2022 — Arizona, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio and Wyoming, according to a Reuters tally.

The capital, Washington, took the lead since last week in the number of new infections based on population, followed by Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Vermont. Deaths are averaging 1,700 a day, up from around 1,400 in recent days, but within levels seen in December./REUTERS