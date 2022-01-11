With the right to a final sprint, Paulo Sousa presents a project to the Flamengo squad with “new old” habits | Flamengo

Paulo Sousa’s first meeting with Flamengo’s main squad was literally rushed. Twelve hours of Ninho do Urubu, with one of them dedicated exclusively to chatting with athletes. In it, he passed habits that were obsolete since Jorge Jesus left, but he also brought new things.

And, to preserve the look of the newest heartthrob on the block, the romantic PS ended the day running on one of the Ninho’s lawns.

1 of 4 Paulo Sousa spent 12 hours at Ninho do Urubu this Monday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF Paulo Sousa spent 12 hours at Ninho do Urubu this Monday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF

The biometric point that marks the athletes’ point is back. The last to make use of this was Jorge Jesus. Meals at the CT with the presence of the entire group are once again mandatory. If the team trains in the morning at the Ninho, they have breakfast and lunch there. If the shift is in the afternoon, they have a snack and dinner on site.

Paulo Sousa talks about Pedro and Gabigol playing together: “We have three very strong forwards”

In order to unite the squad, Paulo banned the use of cell phones at meals, a practice that was briefly adopted during JJ’s administration. The compatriot even tried, but the measure quickly dropped.

2 of 4 Paulo Sousa with Hugo Cajuda (to the right of the coach), his manager, Diogo Souza (lawyer), Dani Monti and Bruno Santos — Photo: Reproduction Paulo Sousa with Hugo Cajuda (to the right of the coach), his manager, Diogo Souza (lawyer), Dani Monti and Bruno Santos — Photo: Reproduction

The novelty was the request to the board of Flamengo to create a structure at the Maracanã for the players to have dinner together after the games at the stadium. This idea also includes the athletes’ families.

It was defined that Flamengo will always work at 8 am from Tuesday to Sunday. The only full training was this Monday.

Although players and Paulo Sousa himself did not go to work on the pitch this Monday, the appointments requested by the coach have already been made.

As much as it is a common practice with JJ, the design requested by Paulo has nothing to do with the one adopted by his predecessor. The screen is due to arrive later this week.

3 of 4 Paulo Sousa is presented as Flamengo’s new coach — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF Paulo Sousa is presented as Flamengo’s new coach — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF

Mobilization environment and knife in the teeth

Those who were at Ninho do Urubu noticed that the athletes were impressed with the little they heard in the meeting led by the coach. Lasting one hour, Marcos Braz, Bruno Spindel, manager Fabinho Soldado and president Rodolfo Landim also had a voice at the meeting.

The ability to manage people made Rodolfo Landim very excited. The president is convinced that Paulo already knows all the processes. The coach already knows everything about who does it and how it does things in the CT. And these professionals are already aware of what he wants.

The feeling was of great mobilization and “knife in the teeth” to achieve the goals explained by Paulo Sousa.

Paulo Sousa analyzes school of Portuguese technicians and praises Jorge Jesus

Compensatory work to equalize cast

During the press conference, Paulo Sousa stated that Flamengo would have “a lot of compensatory work” to match the athletes’ technical, tactical, physical and cognitive level.

Your goal is for everyone to have more or less the same weekly workload. As much as there are technical differences also mentioned by him in the interview, the intention is to avoid unevenness when Flamengo loses players due to injuries, call-ups or suspensions.

Goalkeeper, defender and more: Flamengo seeks “market opportunities” in Europe

The coach’s intention is that potential substitutes know what to do without a mechanized or studied method, but worked to exhaustion.

Meeting with the transition manager

Another topic dealt with exhaustively at the press conference, the grassroots divisions had special attention from Paulo Sousa this Monday. The coach met with Carlos Noval, transition manager, to get information about youngsters he intends to use over the course of the season.

Also in the plans was a conversation with Juan, technical manager. The former defender, however, was absent at Ninho for having tested positive for Covid-19.

First training on the field this Tuesday

After another day of immersion in the Ninho processes, meetings and a lot of conversation with the members of the technical commission, Paulo Sousa will have more time with the athletes this Tuesday, when he will command his first training with the ball.

The coach has not yet held individual meetings with the players, but will definitely start approaching the athletes from this Tuesday.