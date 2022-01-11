“With these players”; Dudu enters the subject about the striker and statement stirs Palmeiras fans on the web

Palmeiras management is looking for a new goalscorer in the market, but has been finding it very difficult

It’s no secret that Palmeiras is looking to sign a center forward. However, the São Paulo club is having great difficulty “finding” this number 9 shirt and several athletes were considered. Verdão discards looking for a medallion and, therefore, has already said that it would not try Diego Costa, a player who is free in the ball market.

Cavani was another speculator, but the values ​​scared him. Thus, the crowd is already impatient on social networks and charges the leaders for the lack of this reinforcement. During participation in the programwell friends”, from Sportv, the striker Dudu said that the São Paulo club not desperate for a goalscorer and he pointed out that the team managed to win the Libertadores twice with these players.

“We’re not desperate for a striker. We are well served there, we have players of great quality. Navarro has just arrived after a good campaign in Botafogo. With these players we won two Libertadores. We trust the forwards of the squad”, he said.

The Verdão star is one of the team’s leaders and showed confidence during the declaration. Still in an interview with Sportv, the player also talked about the numbering, which now became the number 7, while Rony kept the number 10 shirt. According to him, there is no vanity in the Palmeiras team.

“Even thanking Ron, because he let me wear the number 7 shirt again, a shirt I always felt good about. I have the story with Mattos that I said I would wear the number 7 shirt. I really appreciate Rony for having understood. Our team has no vanity, none of that. I think now he has shirt 10, a great shirt”, explained.