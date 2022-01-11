Withdrawal of FGTS 2022: CAIXA grants access to the balance; see how to consult

Yadunandan Singh 5 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Withdrawal of FGTS 2022: CAIXA grants access to the balance; see how to consult 0 Views

THE birthday loot is a modality of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) that allows workers to receive annually part of their available balance in their accounts registered with the agency.

As its name suggests, the amount is released in the month in which the requesting holder has a birthday. In this sense, workers born in January and who joined the modality can now access their values.

See also: Caixa releases anticipation of FGTS withdrawal with a minimum amount of R$ 500

According to the Federal Savings Bank, about 1.3 million citizens are expected to withdraw this month. Remembering that the balance is available within three months, counting from the date of release, that is, from birth.

2022 birthday loot calendar

You May Also Like:

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS
JanuaryFrom January 4th to March 31st
FebruaryFrom February 1st to April 30th
MarchFrom March 1st to May 31st
AprilFrom April 1st to June 30th
MayFrom May 3 to July 31
JuneFrom June 1st to August 31st
JulyFrom July 1st to September 30th
AugustFrom August 2nd to October 31st
SeptemberFrom September 1st to November 30th
OctoberFrom October 1st to December 31st
NovemberFrom November 1st to January 31st, 2023
DecemberFrom December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Anniversary withdrawal membership

As it is an optional modality, the worker must inform Caixa Econômica of his decision. In this way he will no longer be in the traditional serve of the FGTS (withdrawal-termination) and will receive for the anniversary withdrawal. See which channels to make this migration in:

  • Box website;
  • Internet Banking;
  • FGTS application;
  • Physical branches of the bank.

It should be noted that there is a deadline for the adhesion to be carried out, being until the last working day of the month in which the worker has a birthday. Otherwise, the application will only be considered in the following year.

Disadvantages of joining the birthday loot

Although the citizen manages to have access to his/her FGTS even without meeting the specific release criteria, there are some negative points that should be highlighted.

Whoever opts for the modality loses the right to withdrawal-termination (full), in the event of dismissal without just cause. In this case, only the termination fine of 40% of the fund is released.

It is “bombing” on the Internet:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Salary bonus should inject R$ 19.5 billion into the economy – Notícias

THE PIS/Pasep salary bonus should inject R$ 19.5 billion into the economy as of February. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved