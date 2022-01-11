Withdrawal of FGTS 2022: CAIXA grants access to the balance; see how to consult

THE birthday loot is a modality of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) that allows workers to receive annually part of their available balance in their accounts registered with the agency.

As its name suggests, the amount is released in the month in which the requesting holder has a birthday. In this sense, workers born in January and who joined the modality can now access their values.

According to the Federal Savings Bank, about 1.3 million citizens are expected to withdraw this month. Remembering that the balance is available within three months, counting from the date of release, that is, from birth.

2022 birthday loot calendar

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS January From January 4th to March 31st February From February 1st to April 30th March From March 1st to May 31st April From April 1st to June 30th May From May 3 to July 31 June From June 1st to August 31st July From July 1st to September 30th August From August 2nd to October 31st September From September 1st to November 30th October From October 1st to December 31st November From November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December From December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Anniversary withdrawal membership

As it is an optional modality, the worker must inform Caixa Econômica of his decision. In this way he will no longer be in the traditional serve of the FGTS (withdrawal-termination) and will receive for the anniversary withdrawal. See which channels to make this migration in:

Box website;

Internet Banking;

FGTS application;

Physical branches of the bank.

It should be noted that there is a deadline for the adhesion to be carried out, being until the last working day of the month in which the worker has a birthday. Otherwise, the application will only be considered in the following year.

Disadvantages of joining the birthday loot

Although the citizen manages to have access to his/her FGTS even without meeting the specific release criteria, there are some negative points that should be highlighted.

Whoever opts for the modality loses the right to withdrawal-termination (full), in the event of dismissal without just cause. In this case, only the termination fine of 40% of the fund is released.