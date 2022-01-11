Without Douglas Costa and five more, Grêmio presents itself again to do “the impossible” and return to Série A | Guild

Grêmio resumed work and performed for the 2022 season on Monday afternoon. The cast with 17 athletes, among them all the reinforcements, was at CT Luiz Carvalho. Although, six players did not appear at the ceremony.

The absences were of striker Douglas Costa, midfielders Campaz and Jhonata Robert, midfielders Villasanti and Bobsin and defender Rodrigues. Grêmio has not yet explained the reason for the absences..

The five signings made so far were present, in addition to Diego Souza, who left but later returned: defender Bruno Alves, full-backs Orejuela and Nicolas, midfielder Benítez and striker Janderson.

– It’s important to send a very positive message, it has to be a year of extreme encouragement, a lot of sweat, a lot of struggle to return the normality of Grêmio. Count on it, they are often not here on a daily basis, but they will be sure that we will do what we can and what we can’t. Even the impossible will be done to achieve our goals – highlighted coach Vagner Mancini.

President Romildo Bolzan Jr. talked about creating a good environment for 2022 with openness to the exchange of ideas and conversation. Already the vice of football Denis Abrahão reinforced that the “problems” are with him.

– Do what we need this year, first in the Gaucho, a good role in the Copa do Brasil and resume our normal trajectory in Brazilian football. It is the beginning of this journey. We are together, united, a frank, straight, absolutely open debate. There’s nothing that can be the object of mimimi. Eye to eye, direct conversation, to build a great atmosphere to make this year the year of return to the first division – spoke Bolzan.

– Problem is with me and will continue to be. Buy the stop there inside the field that I can’t be, but outside it’s up to me. A lot of struggle, determination, determination, because this is the true face of Grêmio. A world champion club that will seek that again. What happened, is past – completed Denis Abrahão.