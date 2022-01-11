Woman kills 6 and 3-year-old children and then tries to kill herself in Rio de Janeiro

Stephany Ferreira Peixoto, 36, killed her two children aged 6 and 3, and then tried to kill herself this Monday (10), in Guapimirim, Rio de Janeiro. According to the police, after stabbing the children, she called her husband and warned him that she would take her own life.

According to Extra, Stephany’s husband returned home, but was unable to enter. With the help of neighbors, the police were called, but when Bruno Leonardo, 6, and Arthur Moisés, 3, arrived at the scene, they were already dead. The woman was found bloodied in the house and taken to the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, where she is being held under police escort.

A knife was seized and the house isolated for expertise. “We are still trying to understand what motivated this crime. The author was taken to the José Rabelo Melo Hospital, with her wrists cut, and her health is stable. The children’s bodies were taken to the Legal Medical Institute of Teresópolis. In the next few days, we will hear witnesses and also the author” said delegate Antônio Silvino Teixeira, holder of the 67th DP (Guapimirim), to Extra.

The Municipal Secretary of Education of Guapimirim issued a note of condolence and said that “it joins the entire population in mourning the death of our students Arthur Moisés (CM Professor Vânia Regina) and Bruno Leonardo (EM Professor Otelo). An irreparable loss. condolences to family and friends”.

