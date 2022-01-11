Woman stabs 6 and 3-year-old children to death and attempts suicide in Guapimirim, according to police

Two children, aged 6 and 3, were stabbed to death by their own mother, this Monday, in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense. According to the police, Stephany Ferreira Peixoto, 36, killed her two children, Bruno, 6, and Arthur, 3, and then tried to kill herself in the Paiol neighborhood.

The woman was taken to José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, where she is in custody. A knife was seized.

According to delegate Antônio Silvino Teixeira, holder of the 67th DP (Guapimirim), Stephany Ferreira Peixoto tried to cut her wrists after stabbing her children to death. According to Teixeira, the woman is being held under police escort and will be indicted for doubly qualified murder. Civil wants to know what motivated this crime.

— The crime happened around 1:30 pm. She stabbed her children to death and then tried to kill herself. We are still trying to understand what motivated this crime. The author was taken to the José Rabelo Melo Hospital, with her wrists cut, and her health condition is stable. The children’s bodies were taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Teresópolis. In the next few days, we will hear witnesses and also the author – said the delegate.

Stephany Ferreira Peixoto with her children Bruno and Arthur Photo: Reproduction

According to investigators, after killing her children, the woman called her husband and said she was killing herself. The man reportedly ran to the house and was unable to enter. The neighbors called the police and agents have already found the children dead and the woman bloodied.

The Military Police reported that agents of the 34th BPM (Magé) were on patrol when they were called to verify an occurrence in the Paiol neighborhood. The team found two children already dead. The area was cordoned off for forensics.

The Municipal Prefecture of Guapimirim, through the Municipal Secretary of Education, released a note of regret and said that ” it joins the whole population in mourning the passing of our students Arthur Moisés (CM Professor Vânia Regina) and Bruno Leonardo (EM Professor Otelo) . An irreparable loss. Our condolences to family and friends.”