workers can lose salary bonus; know how to avoid this

The salary bonus had its new calendar approved by the Development Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat). Paid to those who are enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020, the benefit will have a value of up to R$ 1,212.

Despite this, it is possible that some workers will lose the right to withdraw the allowance in 2022. This is because, if the withdrawal schedule provided by Codefat is not followed, the new withdrawal can only be made in the calendar of the following year.

According to Resolution No. 838, of September 24, 2019, the worker is guaranteed the right to the Salary Allowance for a period of five years. In this way, benefits not withdrawn in the 2022 calendar will be made available for payment in the 2023 calendar, which will start in January 2023.

In addition to waiting until the next calendar, the worker needs to claim the undrawn money. For those who have not withdrawn the Pasep, it is possible to call “Alô Trabalhador”, on the phone 158. In the case of Pis, Caixa Econômica can call 0800-726-0207.

Another factor that can make the beneficiary lose the allowance refers to the five-year withdrawal period. For example, if in 2022 the worker completes five years without withdrawing the money, the 2017 benefit will no longer be available for withdrawal in the next calendar.

The PIS allowance, due to workers with a formal contract, is paid by Caixa, and the Pasep allowance, due to employees who fit the program’s rules, by Banco do Brasil.

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29th February February, 10th December 29th March February 15th December 29th April February 17th December 29th May February 22 December 29th June February, 24 December 29th July March, 15 December 29th August March 17 December 29th September March 22 December 29th October March 24 December 29th

November March 29th December 29th

December March 31 December 29th



Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants



END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29th 2 – 3 February 17th December 29th 4 February 22 December 29th 5 February, 24 December 29th 6 March, 15 December 29th 7 March 17 December 29th 8 March 22 December 29th 9 March 24 December 29th

new value

The benefit calculation considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year, rounded up, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

If the professional worked all year 2020, will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101. Fractions of 15 days or more are considered 30 days.

The salary bonus is not related to the PIS/Pasep quotas, due to citizens who worked between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet withdrawn the money.