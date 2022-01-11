World has new daily record of cases, with 3 million infected – News

The Ômicron variant boosted another record of new cases of Covid-19 in the world. According to data released this Tuesday (11) by Our World in Data, a project linked to the English University of Oxford, 3.28 million people were infected this Monday (10).

The number is higher than that of January 5, when 2.59 million patients were reported in one day, which was the record until then.

The United States was primarily responsible for the new brand, as it had more than 1.48 million infected in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. In Europe there were 991 thousand new cases and in Asia, 400 thousand.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the new strain should become predominant in the world in the coming weeks. In the case of European countries, the organization believes that 50% of the population will be infected by Ômicron.

Hans Kluge, director of Europe at the WHO, said the pace of new cases indicated that possibility. “It is predicted that more than 50% of the population in the region will have been infected with the Ômicron variant in the next six or eight weeks. The strain has mutations capable of attaching itself more easily to human cells.”

number of deaths

Unlike what happened in the other waves of the pandemic, there is now no increase in the number of deaths. In the last 24 hours, there were 6,400 deaths across the planet, with a moving average of deaths in the last seven days of 6,300.

This data is lower than that recorded at the peak of the first wave, in April 2020, when the average was 7,100 deaths. The record for daily deaths was almost a year ago, on January 20, 2021, with 18,000 deaths.