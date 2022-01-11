World records more than 3 million cases of Covid in 1 day and sets new record | World

Amid the proliferation of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the world recorded for the first time more than 3 million cases of Covid-19 in just 24 hours. It is the 4th daily record of new infected in the last 8 days.

There were 3.28 million new cases on Monday (10), according to data compiled and released this Tuesday (11) by “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

Before the current wave, the highest number of new infections in 24 hours was 905 thousand, recorded on April 25, 2021, amid the health collapse in India caused by the delta variant.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The new record was again boosted by thethe united statesFrom, which recorded 1.48 million cases — a new world record and more than all of Europe and Asia combined.

Europe recorded 991,000 new infections and Asia, 400,000 (1.39 million combined). The continents have 748 million and 4.6 billion inhabitants, respectively, against 332 million in the US.

On Monday, the country also broke the record for hospitalizations caused by Covid-19 in just one day (132,000) and the highest daily number of children and adolescents hospitalized because of the virus. (see video below).

US records the highest daily number of children and adolescents hospitalized with Covid

The 10 countries with the most confirmed cases in the last 24 hours were:

USA: 1.48 million Spain: 292 thousand India: 168 thousand United Kingdom: 143 thousand Italy: 117 thousand France: 93.9 thousand Australia: 93.8 thousand Argentina: 88 thousand Canada: 65 thousand Turkey: 65 thousand

In Brazil, even with the data blackout and instability in the Ministry of Health systems, 34,200 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The moving average recorded a significant increase of 617% in 2 weeks and returned to the level of July.

Despite the explosion in the number of infected in the world, the number of deaths is not growing at the same rate.

6,400 deaths were officially recorded across the planet in the last 24 hours, and the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is at 6,300 – the same level as in October 2020.

The average is even below the first wave of the pandemic, in April 2020 (when it peaked at 7,100).

The record for deaths in 1 day in the world remains from January 20, 2021 (18 thousand), a day that also marks the record in the USA (4.4 thousand).

2 of 2 Nurses care for a patient with Covid-19 at a hospital in Marseille, France, on December 31, 2021 — Photo: Daniel Cole/AP Nurses care for a patient with Covid-19 at a hospital in Marseille, France, on December 31, 2021 — Photo: Daniel Cole/AP

The 10 countries with the most deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours were:

USA: 1,906 Russia: 726 France: 280 India: 277 Italy: 227 Vietnam: 212 Spain: 202 Cuba: 167 Hungary: 167 Philippines: 143